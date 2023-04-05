With Ana de Armas, the John Wick spin-off gets a premiere date

One of today’s most popular action movie franchises is back! John Wick 4: Baba Yaga arrived in Brazilian theaters at the end of last month, following the journey of a ruthless killer played masterfully by Keanu Reeves.



Photo: Reproduction / I love cinema

Riding on the huge success that the saga has been making, the president of Lionsgate, Joe Drake, said a few weeks ago that more productions from the Wick Universe should see the light of day in the coming years – such as Ballerina, spin-off starring Ana de Armas .

Yesterday (4), Lionsgate informed that Ballerina will open in cinemas worldwide on June 7, 2024.

“The world of John Wick expands with Ballerina, as Ana de Armas brings to life an assassin trained in the traditions of Ruska Roma”presents the official synopsis of the production.

As previously disclosed, the derivative will be directed by Len Wiseman, filmmaker responsible for works such as Total Recall and Die Hard 4.0. In the cast, in addition to the returns of Reeves, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston and Lance Reddick, new faces will also be present: Armas, Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Gabriel Byrne.

In the plot, we will follow Armas in the role of Rooney, a murderous ballerina from the Ruska Roma faction. The character will seek revenge against those who killed her father. Production should also reveal a little more of John Wick’s past, delving into the character’s origin.