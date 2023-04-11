With artificial intelligence, deaf gamers will be able to communicate in games in real time | News

With the purpose of making the video game industry more inclusive, the E-nterpreters Season 2 technological proposal will allow deaf gamers to respond with audio during online games, thanks to an artificial intelligence algorithm that will read the movements of lips and gestures to turn them into voice messages during a game.

The first version of E-nterpreters included bots that helped deaf gamers by translating conversations on Discord into sign language. It will be available at the end of April

that helps deaf gamers sign what other players say during games in real time.

In this new stage, and with the help of artificial intelligence, the technology of E-nterpreters Season 2 now also will read the lip movements and gestures of deaf gamers to play voice messages in real time and at game speed, helping them to integrate into online games in real time. Thus, just by having a simple webcam, anyone anywhere can express themselves freely and be part of the game. “In Peru there are more than 532 thousand deaf people, the majority of young people between the ages of 18 and 29, who find in gaming a space to socialize. But during the development of E-nterpreters, and by reaching out to deaf gaming communities, we were able to identify that not being able to speak easily was limiting for them, as they were getting teased, couldn’t keep up with the speed of the game, and couldn’t keep up. they felt integrated. For this reason, Pilsen Callao together with DDB Peru has developed this innovation that seeks to increase the more than 22,000 gamers who already use this bot as a solution”, says Cecilia Mircin, Marketing Head of Pilsen Callao, the company behind this initiative. For this stage, DDB Peru, together with Cirsys and Tunche Films, incorporated facial recognition technology that reads deaf players’ gestures and lip movements through the webcam, converting your words to a generic voice to interact with other players. “Understanding the needs of deaf gamers, we put together a database to launch new programming. Then, through facial recognition algorithms, we developed one that tracks the face with high efficiency and linked it with the sign language artificial intelligence to articulate both technologies”, highlights Kenny Quiroz, creative editor of Fahrenheit DDB Peru. In this way, deaf gamers will be able to count on E-nterpreters 1 and Season 2, enjoy conversations with hearing gamers through sign language translations and also respond with voice messages thanks to reading their facial movements. In addition, this new version will include renewed skins of three avatars inspired by popular games like Call of Duty, League of Legends and Fortnite. Also read: Barbie uses artificial intelligence to create a movie poster with your selfie

E-nterpreters Season 2 will be available at the end of April for free and is intended for people over the age of 18 using a PC with a webcam. At the moment, it will only be available in Spanish. How to download the bot for deaf gamers? – Once downloaded to the PC, the installer can be run and E-nterpreters Season 2 will be available. – A menu will be accessed that will allow you to modify the position of the bot for signs, link the camera, change your voice and better manage the development connection with Discord.

