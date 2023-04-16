With Caravana das Drags, Ikaro Kadoshi wants to show the power of Brazilian drag art (Exclusive Interview)

Available in over 240 countries and territories, the first three episodes of Caravan of Drags are now available on Prime Video. Conducted by Xuxa Meneghel and Ikaro Kadoshi, the Brazilian reality show presents a new itinerant drag queen competition: while visiting 8 states, the 10 participants compete for the title of Sovereign of the Caravan and the R$ 150,000 prize.



Photo: Disclosure/Prime Video / I love cinema

Alongside Xuxa, a great admiration and inspiration both personally and professionally, Ikaro sees in the program the possibility of presenting the legacy of artists who raised drag art in Brazil for so many years and leaving behind the stigma that made it invisible.

In an interview with I love cinemathe presenter highlights the importance of changing the mentality at this moment based on “empathy, love, acceptance, showing the humanity behind drag queens, human beings with their experiences and stories”.

She points out: “Brazil needs to understand the potency and strength of its own country’s culture. We’ve been living in the mongrel syndrome for a long time, always consuming and finding what comes from outside more beautiful. look at the productions, look at the places and recognize the color of the people, the movement of the people”, he reflects.

For Ikaro, Caravan of Drags is a means to bring about this transformation. “Caravana brings that back in beautiful ways. It’s being able to travel to each state and understand how a drag sees that culture, including through the trials of this program. Like people from that place, who usually don’t have the chance to go on a show like this, as the show goes out to the people.”

The artist also highlights how the language of the program and the artistic choices, such as the circus tent for the presentations of the final exams, symbolize both the audience and the people involved in the project. “I think the circus tarp is extremely symbolic, because it’s the tarp where we do the final show, because when you think of a circus it’s literally linked to the power of art which is ‘art goes where the people are’ song. We literally do that. How to remove someone’s ignorance and prejudice if that person lives in a place that would hardly have contact with this type of artists? So we take the artists to these people, to understand what the shock is, what happens, what changes.

Ikaro concludes: “From everything I saw and experienced in these 3 months recording the caravan, I tell you that Caravana is a transforming agent of humanity. Caravana is a program with an enormous force, which will make you understand a lot about yourself yourself, regardless of your sexuality, creed or religion. If you are a human being willing to know the stories of other people in a true and genuine way, you will transform yourself by seeing the stories and how art, in a playful way, can lead information that people discredit. It’s a dream and I don’t want to wake up! Only after 50 seasons. I want to be 150 years old doing Caravan of Drags because I want the next generation not to go through the same things I went through.”

With Chandelly Kidman, DesiRée Beck, Enme, Frimes, Gaia do Brasil, Hellena Borgys, Morgante, Ravena Creole, Robytt Moon and Slovakia in contention, Caravana das Drags will have new weekly episodes, always on Fridays, with the season ending scheduled for May 26th.

Read the article at QueroCinema

Created by Donald Glover, Prime Video’s new horror series questions musical obsessions with Beyoncé-inspired diva

Swarm: Billie Eilish’s bizarre character in the Prime Video series is inspired by a real cult leader

One of the best vampire movies of all time stars two Marvel actors and is on Prime Video

Science fiction series wants to dethrone The Rings of Power: Prime Video presents Citadel, its biggest bet for 2023