With Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, Ghosted is a great MCU reunion

Fun and full of surprises, the action-romance Ghosted has been a huge hit on AppleTV+. The film stars Ana de Armas and Chris Evans – Captain America of the MCU. The film’s cast also features cameos from some of Marvel’s most beloved stars.

“Cole falls madly in love with the enigmatic Sadie, but makes the shocking discovery that she is a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are drawn into an international adventure to save the world.”

In addition to Chris Evans (Captain America) and Ana de Armas (Knives Out), the Ghosted cast also features Adrien Brody (Succession), Mike Moh (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Amy Sedaris (The Mandalorian) and Tate Donovan (Hercules).

Here’s everything you need to know about the MCU cast’s cameos in Ghosted; check out!

In addition to Chris Evans, Ghosted has several MCU stars

In the plot of Ghosted, Chris Evans has the opportunity to miss some of his greatest companions in the MCU.

The American actor, it’s important to remember, left the cast of Marvel movies after the events of Avengers: Endgame. With the departure of Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson (the former Falcon) takes over as Captain America.

In the MCU, Wilson is played by Anthony Mackie – who also appears in Ghosted in a pretty major role.

And that’s not all: the film also features Sebastian Stan, the Winter Soldier.

That is: in Ghosted, Chris Evans not only meets his MCU colleagues, but also stars again with two of Captain America’s greatest allies.

Although he never acted with Chris Evans in the MCU, Ryan Reynolds, the interpreter of Deadpool, also appears in Ghosted.

In a recent chat with Good Morning America, Evans discussed the tenor of Marvel’s star appearances in Ghosted.

“We have some guest appearances, that’s true! We brought back some Marvel colleagues. But I can say that I hate asking for cameos… it’s too bad!”, commented the actor.

In addition to the actors mentioned above, the cast of Ghosted also includes John Cho (Searching…), Lizze Broadway (Gen V), Mustafa Shakir (Cowboy Bebop), Anna Deavere Smith (Inventing Anna), Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Tiya Sircar (The Good Place), Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin) and Burn Gorman (The Dark Knight Rises).

You can already watch Ghosted in the national catalog of AppleTV +.