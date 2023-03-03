With “Cracker Island”, Gorillaz return to the top of the UK album charts after 15 years

After 15 years, Gorillaz have returned to the top of the UK Albums Chart. “Cracker Island” is the eighth disc of the project that Damon Albarn, from Blur, created in partnership with cartoonist Jamie Hewlett at the beginning of this century. At first, the group was worked on as a “virtual band”. Today it is more seen as a job that allows Albarn to work with the most varied collaborators and musical styles, even though the characters continue to appear on album covers and clips.

“Cracker Island” has the presence of Beck, Stevie Nicks, Thundercat, Bad Bunny and even our MC Bin Laden (he is in “Controllah”, present in the deluxe version of the LP).

The group’s only album that had reached number one to date had been “Demon Days”, in 2005. Albarn had another “number 1” in the meantime, with “Magic Whip”, the album that marked the return of Blur in 2015 .

The ranking had a good number of novelties, there were eight more, including two others in the top 10: “Good Riddance”, by Gracie Abrams, in third place and “High Drama”, by Adam Lambert, in fifth.

Further down were the most recent works by Obey Robots (14th), Yeat (20th), Shame (21st), Callum Beattie (22nd), Slow Readers Club (29th) and Don Toliver (36th).

The top 10 looks like this:

1 – “Cracker Island” – Gorillaz (debut)

2 – “Trustfall” – P!nk (dropped one spot)

3 – “Good Riddance” – Gracie Abrams (debut)

4 – “The Highlights” – The Weeknd (same position)

5 – “High Drama” – Adam Lambert (debut)

6 – “SOS” – SZA (moved up two places)

7 – “Harry’s House” – Harry Styles (down two places)

8 – “Midnights” – Taylor Swift (down one spot)

9 – “Curtain Call” – Eminem (same position)

10 – “Diamonds” – Elton John (same position)

The Singles Ranking

The singles chart had far less news than the albums chart. The ranking continued to be topped by “Flowers”, from , for the seventh week in a row, and nine of the songs that were in the top 10 seven days ago remained there.

Who entered the most noble area of ​​the list was “Die For You”, the song that The Weeknd recorded six years ago and recently won a remix with the participation of Ariana Grande. The song shot from 37th to fourth place.

The top 40 only had one debut: Superstar Pride’s Painting Pictures, at No. 33. Three other songs climbed several positions and were better placed: “Weekends by Freya Ridings went from 80th to 31st, “Pretty Boys” by Caity Baser, from 91st to 35th and “Snooze” by SZA from 47th ° to 40°.

The top 10 looks like this:

1 – “Flowers” – Miley Cyrus (same position)

2 – “”Boy’s A Liar”” – PinkPantheress (same position)

3 – “Kill Bill” – SZA (same position)

4 – “Die for You (With Ariana Grande) (Remix)” – The Weeknd (up 33 positions)

5 – “Sure Thing” – Miguel (Fall four places)

6 – “Calm Down” – Rema (dropped one position)

7 – “Ceilings” – Lizzy McAlpine (up two spots)

8 – “As It Was” – Harry Styles (down two spots)

9 – “Players” – Coi Leray (down two places)

10 – “10:35 (With Tate McRae)” – Tiësto (down two places)