With just one question, Taylor Swift got rid of problem with cryptocurrency exchange

Taylor Swift got rid of a big problem by asking a relatively simple question while trading a millionaire contract with a brokerage cryptocurrencies which went bankrupt. According to the lawyer who is suing celebrities who agreed to promote the FTXfrom the cryptocurrency business, the singer was one of the few artists who refused an advertising contract with the company.

Adam Moskowitzduring an interview for the podcast The Scoop, alleged that celebrities hired by the broker did not do their due diligence to verify that the FTX promotion and the digital advertisements promoted by it were legal. For that reason, he is processing stars like Shaquille O’Neal, tom brady It is Larry David

“The only person I found who did that was Taylor Swift. In our discovery, Taylor Swift actually asked them, ‘Can you tell me these are not unregistered titles?

According to an article published by billboardbefore securities such as stocks and crypto shares can be offered for sale to public investors, they must be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (via Investopedia). According to the publication, the owner of “The Eras Tour” was in talks to sign a sponsorship deal for $100 million with FTX, months before the collapse. The deal, of course, did not close.

Record of monthly listeners

Taylor Swift is the talk of the moment in pop music. In addition to the successful tour ‘The Ages‘, which is touring cities across the United States, the singer is on the rise in the tabloids after confirming that her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn came to an end. Last week, the voice of “anti hero“has reached the mark of 85,225,054 monthly listeners on Spotify – one record for a female artist.

The record belonged to Miley Cyruswhich accounted 84.7 million of monthly listeners in February, at the height of the success of the single “Flowers“.