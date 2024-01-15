With one less player Lyon won against Atlas in Jalisco

Lion Knew how to endure and despite spending more than 80 minutes without a player due to the expulsion of Luis CervantesBut for a hard entry ray fulgenciowas able to walk out of the court with his hands up Jalisco StadiumThanks to a 0-1 win over Atlas Fox, who couldn’t take advantage of the extra man for almost the entire game

In a match that looked complicated from the ninth minute, the Emerald team ended its streak of three consecutive defeats and four consecutive games without a win. Concluding tournament 2024.

red and black They did not know and could not take advantage of that advantage. They tried every way they could to open up the defense of the Emerald team, who struggled for more than 80 minutes to keep their goal empty and secure three points, in a journey that saw them suffer their fourth consecutive shock defeat.

even before the first half ends Terrifying Got the opportunity to go to the front on the board, but tooth lopez sHe was left wanting to score his third goal of the season in what began a complex tournament for the Uruguayan coach. George Bawa.

Thanks to the extra man, fox They were successful in dominating the ball from one side to the other most of the time. mateo garcia He was one of the most outstanding players and in fact had one of three clear goals in the game, which he could not complete despite being inside the area and having a good start. Rodolfo Cota.

Bava took out in the supplementary part tooth lopez And populated the central area to prevent the local people from planting them in their area. And they achieved it for many moments of the duel, until in the final phase the red and black teams insisted on going in search of the difference goal, which they could not achieve.

brian trejoHowever, with his head down, he had the most compelling opportunity, Adonis Freeze He saved his own goal by clearing the local striker’s shot on the goal line Rodolfo Cota Out of the fight.

Already at the time of compensation, the maximum penalty opened the door Terrifying to get out of tapatiya pearl With victory. Federico Vinas, the team’s scorer, was in charge of legitimizing it so that Lyon could score three points and thus reach seven out of 21 played so far.