“With our application the traveler will be able to win prizes while doing routes around Lanzarote”

In the purest Pokemon Go style, Wonder Experience will allow travelers starting this summer collect points and earn rewards as you move around the island from Lanzarote in proposed routes according to your preferences. The app will be free for travelers and will be financed through the tourism businesses affiliated with the platform along the route.

The company, born halfway between Galicia and the Canary Islands, has established itself in Lanzarote and is one of the two winning businesses of the latest edition of the Seeds of Talent award promoted by the Employment Area of ​​the Cabildo de Lanzarote and managed by the Chamber of Commerce .

Diego Toribio, web developer and founding partner of the company, explains in an interview with Ekonomus the keys that make Wonder Experience an innovative product that, from the Canary Islands and Galicia, wants to expand throughout the world.

What is the Wonder Experience? What will a traveler who downloads the application find in Lanzarote?

On the one hand, Wonder Experience is a technological platform that allows travelers to enjoy destinations in a different way. On the other hand, there are the affiliates, which are all the tourist businesses that want to promote their activities on the proposed routes.

“For travelers it is free. Businesses can register for 8 euros”

Once travelers download the application, the platform will suggest a route based on their preferences. If you like the gastronomywave cultureor want to find beach either mountain, we will propose routes including your places of interest and affiliate establishments that fit your profile. The traveler along the proposed route will receive points that can be exchanged for prizes or for some type of consumption in these establishments.

How are you going to charge for your services?

For travelers it is free. Businesses can register for eight euros per monthsuch as a Netflix subscription, and 15% of the billing of the travelers that we send them. In addition, we are going to provide you with data on what type of travelers go to your establishment so that you can make your forecasts, know the client’s profile and more things that we are still developing.

Who makes up the Wonder Experience team?

Now we are four people with more than 10 years of experience in their respective fields. Arancha Perezwho is also from Lanzarote, is our CEOis an expert in information technology and tourism innovation. Alice Hernandez it’s ours digital creative, originally from La Palma, but lives in London. AND Alejandro NunezWhich is also developer and lives in Lugo.

When we started the project we were three Canarians and three Galicians. Jacobo Sánchez Feijóo, who wrote the book that inspired us for the application, ‘Lean Gamification’ and Alejandro Liz, data architect. Both are no longer partners because they have other commitments, but they continue to advise us.

How did the business idea come about?

In 2018, Arancha came up with the idea, inspired by Pokémon Go and the book by Jacobo Sanchez Feijoo, which proposes a methodology for creating games. We said, why not turn travel into a prize-winning experience? First it was called My Lanzarote Experience until today becoming Wonder Experience.

“The idea is that Wonder Experience is a global application”

In 2021, advised by Alejandro, we applied to Turislab, a Galician accelerator of tourism products of the Xunta de Galicia, who chose us among 117 projects. We spent nine months training at his academy until we finally won second prize in December last year.

When will the app be available?

Right now we are in the development phase, we want to launch it this summer in Lanzarote and Galicia. We have done a pilot test in Lugo, during the October festivities. We had more than 50 players, who had to go through 80 points in the city.

How is Wonder Experience different from other travel apps?

We have analyzed the competition and we have seen an application that is similar to it, but if they have the part to create routes, they do not have the part for games, or vice versa.

Apart from Galicia and Lanzarote, do you plan to launch the application in other places?

The idea is that Wonder Experience is a global application. This year we plan to expand to the Canary Islands and Galicia, two autonomous communities that we know quite well. Then the rest of Spain and then internationally.