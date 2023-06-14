With Residence Kolenbauer, 17 apartments will come to Kontichsteinweg (Lint)

Signs from the real estate company ERA clearly indicate that movement is coming at Kontichsteinweg 71-73 in Lint. The Kolenbauer new construction project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

The residence of the future will consist of seventeen apartments spread over two buildings. The first two two bedroom apartments are now sold out. The area of ​​various residential units including penthouses ranges from 72.95 to 139.16 square metres. As a result, prices vary between 248,000 and 479,000 euros. Apart from the three-bedroom Penthouse, other apartments have one or two bedrooms.

The apartments will be located at the base of Kontichsteinweg 71 and 73. , © RR

They all have a terrace, while a community garden is also being built. With a heat pump for underfloor heating, a ventilation system type D, solar panels and high-efficiency glass, the buildings are described as nearly energy neutral (BEN). The project will include thirty parking spaces for cars and 45 for bicycles.