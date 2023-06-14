With Residence Kolenbauer, 17 apartments will come to Kontichsteinweg (Lint)

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 49 Views

A vision of the future of the Kolenbauer Residence. , © RR

tape ,

Signs from the real estate company ERA clearly indicate that movement is coming at Kontichsteinweg 71-73 in Lint. The Kolenbauer new construction project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Philip Spoolers

The residence of the future will consist of seventeen apartments spread over two buildings. The first two two bedroom apartments are now sold out. The area of ​​various residential units including penthouses ranges from 72.95 to 139.16 square metres. As a result, prices vary between 248,000 and 479,000 euros. Apart from the three-bedroom Penthouse, other apartments have one or two bedrooms.

The apartments will be located at the base of Kontichsteinweg 71 and 73. , © RR

They all have a terrace, while a community garden is also being built. With a heat pump for underfloor heating, a ventilation system type D, solar panels and high-efficiency glass, the buildings are described as nearly energy neutral (BEN). The project will include thirty parking spaces for cars and 45 for bicycles.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

The 9 Moments Hailey and Justin Bieber rock coordinated looks

gothamGetty Images Hailey and Justin Bieber have made their mark on the fashion world individually …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved