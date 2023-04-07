With Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga, check out the list of nominees for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards – Portal Famosos Brasil

This Wednesday (05), the complete list of nominees for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards was announced. Selena Gomez, Harry Styles It is Bad Bunny competing in the main categories of the night. Besides them, Taylor Swift, Rihanna It is Lady Gaga are competing for the award.
With his performance in the series “Only Murders in the Building“, Selena is competing in the category of “Best kiss” for the scene starring next to Cara DelevingneIt is “Best Performance in a Show“. In addition, his documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” is indicated in the category “Best Music Documentary“.
Album of the Year winner Harry Styles competes in the category of “best villain” for his role in “Do not worry, dear“, and also, “Best kiss“for her kiss on David Dawson in the movie”My Policeman“. the latin muse Bad Bunny was nominated in the categories “Breakthrough Actor” It is “Best Fight“by the movie”Bullet train“.
the divas Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, doja cat It is Demi Lovato were nominated in the category of “Best Soundtrack”, for their works: “Lift Me Up” of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After, “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, “Carolina” from a place far away from here, “Vegas” of elvis and “Still Alive” in Panic VIrespectively.
Check out the list of nominees:
BEST ACTING IN A FILM
Austin ButlerElvis
Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling
KeKe Palmer — No! Do not look!
Michael B. Jordan — Creed III
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
BEST SHOW
Stranger Things
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Wandinha
wolf pack
yellowstone
yellowjackets
BEST MOVIE
Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After
elvis
No! Do not look!
Panic VI
Smile
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST HERO
Diego Luna — Andor
Jenna Ortega — Wandinha
Paul Rudd — Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
BEST VILLAIN
Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling
Jamie Campbell BowerStranger Things
M3GAN – M3GAN
The Bear – Cocaine Bear
BEST PERFORMANCE IN SHOW
Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
Jenna Ortega — Wandinha
Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six
Sadie SinkStranger Things
Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
BEST COMEDY ACTING
Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2
Dylan O’Brien – Not Okay
Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding
KeKe Palmer – No! Do not look!
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
INNOVATIVE PERFORMANCE
Bad Bunny – Bullet Train
Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things
Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
BEST KISS
Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us
Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman
Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks
Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six
Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building
BEST FIGHT
Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train
Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI
Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things
Keanu Reeves (John Wick) versus everyone – John Wick 4
Escape from Narkina 5- Andor
BEST DUO
Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge
Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wandinha
Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus
Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick
MOST SCARY PERFORMANCE
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear
Justin Long – Barbarian
Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
Sosie Bacon – Smile
BEST CAST
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After
Outer Banks
Stranger Things
Teen Wolf: The Movie
BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES
Family Vacations on the Jersey Shore
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
The Kardashians
Vanderpump Rules
BEST MUSIC
Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Scream VI)
Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)
Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)
Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After)
Taylor Swift – Carolina (Far Away From Here)
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
All-Star Shore
big brother
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars
The Challenge: USA
The Traitors
BEST PRESENTER
Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show
Joel Madden – Ink Master
Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
halftime
Love, Lizzo
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
sheryl
The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie
BEST ON-SCREEN REALITY TEAM
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Tori Deal and Devin Walker – The Challenge: Ride or Dies
RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – Vanderpump Rules
Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The award continues with voting open to the public through the awards official website until the 17th of April.