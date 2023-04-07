With Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga, check out the list of nominees for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards – Portal Famosos Brasil





This Wednesday (05), the complete list of nominees for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards was announced. Selena Gomez, Harry Styles It is Bad Bunny competing in the main categories of the night. Besides them, Taylor Swift, Rihanna It is Lady Gaga are competing for the award.

With his performance in the series “Only Murders in the Building“, Selena is competing in the category of “Best kiss” for the scene starring next to Cara DelevingneIt is “Best Performance in a Show“. In addition, his documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” is indicated in the category “Best Music Documentary“.

Album of the Year winner Harry Styles competes in the category of “best villain” for his role in “Do not worry, dear“, and also, “Best kiss“for her kiss on David Dawson in the movie”My Policeman“. the latin muse Bad Bunny was nominated in the categories “Breakthrough Actor” It is “Best Fight“by the movie”Bullet train“.

the divas Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, doja cat It is Demi Lovato were nominated in the category of “Best Soundtrack”, for their works: “Lift Me Up” of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After, “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, “Carolina” from a place far away from here, “Vegas” of elvis and “Still Alive” in Panic VIrespectively.

Check out the list of nominees:

BEST ACTING IN A FILM

Austin ButlerElvis

Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling

KeKe Palmer — No! Do not look!

Michael B. Jordan — Creed III

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

BEST SHOW

Stranger Things

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wandinha

wolf pack

yellowstone

yellowjackets

BEST MOVIE

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After

elvis

No! Do not look!

Panic VI

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST HERO

Diego Luna — Andor

Jenna Ortega — Wandinha

Paul Rudd — Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

BEST VILLAIN

Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell BowerStranger Things

M3GAN – M3GAN

The Bear – Cocaine Bear

BEST PERFORMANCE IN SHOW

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega — Wandinha

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six

Sadie SinkStranger Things

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

BEST COMEDY ACTING

Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2

Dylan O’Brien – Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding

KeKe Palmer – No! Do not look!

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

INNOVATIVE PERFORMANCE

Bad Bunny – Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

BEST KISS

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us

Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks

Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building

BEST FIGHT

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) versus everyone – John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5- Andor

BEST DUO

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wandinha

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus

Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick

MOST SCARY PERFORMANCE

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear

Justin Long – Barbarian

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon – Smile

BEST CAST

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After

Outer Banks

Stranger Things

Teen Wolf: The Movie

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Family Vacations on the Jersey Shore

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

The Kardashians

Vanderpump Rules

BEST MUSIC

Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Scream VI)

Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)

Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After)

Taylor Swift – Carolina (Far Away From Here)

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

All-Star Shore

big brother

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors

BEST PRESENTER

Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden – Ink Master

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

halftime

Love, Lizzo

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

BEST ON-SCREEN REALITY TEAM

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker – The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – ​​Vanderpump Rules

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The award continues with voting open to the public through the awards official website until the 17th of April.