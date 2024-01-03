With the Emirates, the Arabs laid another stone for landing in Colombia: what is behind it?

05:41 pm



Recently it was revealed that it is a luxury Arab airline Emirates wants to land in Colombia with a stopover in Miami (United States) to connect Bogota and Dubai (United Arab Emirates). If Aerocivil’s approval is obtained, the operation of the eccentric route will start from June 3.

Related note: Emirates Airlines looks to start operations in Colombia from June

for emirates Its chairman is Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, part of the ruling royal family of the Emirate of Dubai., According to Forbes, the firm recorded revenues of US$32.6 billion and assets of US$46.9 billion at the end of 2023.

Furthermore, its holding company employs 109,000 people worldwide and as an airline it flies to 133 destinations between Asia, the Americas, Africa, Europe, the Middle East and the Pacific.

The airline, which began operations in 1984, Today it has more than 270 aircraft and the largest fleet of Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 in the world.

How much will a ticket cost?

In fact, in the case of Colombia, it wants to fly the Boeing 777-300ER with a capacity of 354 passengers, three-class configuration and a load capacity of 14 tons on each trip.

On this aircraft, Emirates offers business class, which it promises “luxury”, and an economy class with all kinds of food and entertainment. It also promotes luxurious interior design, lighting and temperature control, or pajamas for travelers, among other services.

Although the price is still unknown, For example, Turkish Airlines offers the Bogotá – Istanbul (Turkey) – Dubai route for $4,820,540 for travel in economy class and $10,539,100 in business class for June 3, the day Emirates will launch flights into the country.

Arabs descend on Colombia

This move, although small within the aeronautics business – 74 flights per hour are operated at Bogotá’s El Dorado Airport alone – is representative in the sense of the growing interest of Arabs in investment in Colombia.

Sure The most recent example is that of Nutresa, which is already in the hands of Gilinsky and his Arab partners at IHC Group. Who have helped financially to close what appears to be the business of the year so far.

Other than this, IHC had already invested in neobank Lulu Bank ,also from Gilinsky,Keeping a 49.9% stake in exchange for US$199 million.

Although the UAE is still an emerging market for Colombian foreign trade, recent announcements are a bellwether of something bigger. In 2021, then-President Iván Duque led a delegation that “brought” an FTA project between Colombia and the region (announced in 2022), which he hoped to seal before the end of his term.

However, this did not happen and amid criticism from unions such as the sugar industry for the impacts caused by the import of that product, the process to materialize it has been extended to the government of President Gustavo Petro.

In any case, within the framework of COP 28 last year, Petro visited the United Arab Emirates and after meeting his counterpart Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, announced that the country had agreed to invest US$40 million in hospitals and tourism projects for La Guajira.

bilateral trade

According to the Ministry of Commerce, Colombian exports to the UAE totaled US$312 million by 2022 and were driven by food.

The trade balance has historically been favorable for Colombia, and in particular the surplus in 2022 was approximately US$197 million.

In logistics terms, the portfolio highlights that there are 8 shipping companies from the Atlantic coast that ship to the region, with transit times of up to 29 days and involving multiple transshipments; While 11 shipping companies from Buenaventura do the same.

“The UAE has a network of 42 airports, of which 25 are paved and 17 are unpaved.”Specify the portfolio.