With the Unreal editor, Fortnite aims to become a new Roblox

If you play this renowned title, you surely know that it is more than a ‘battle royale’ and you also know its creative side. Epic Games offers many tools to its players to create their own adventures and game modes within Fortnite and they have made the most of it, but the limit is in the objects that Epic makes available. That will change with the arrival of the Unreal editor that will allow creators to shape all kinds of elements, music, effects and even entire games that they can publish within Fortnite as if of Roblox it will be.

The Unreal editor for Fortnite It will be exclusive to PC (for now) and will be available from Wednesday, March 22, 2023. It can be downloaded directly from the Epic Games Store.

With this application we can use the tools and workflows of Unreal Engine 5 import resources to the game, model objects, materials, control rigs, Sequencer, etc. We can also program with code using the Verse language.

At the time of writing, Epic Games has not made public the details about the publication of items created using Unreal in Fortnite. There may be some monetization or compensation system for content creators.

Because of this, many fear that Fortnite become a new Roblox. This game, so popular among gamers and younger gamers, has been accused of exploit the child labor of children who create games for the platform. They also say that allows a betting market with its elements and does not protect its users.

Source: Epic Games