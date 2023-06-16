With this hack you can wear a hair clip and a cap together

Would you like to protect your head from the sun and at the same time be able to keep your hair up with hair clips? Whom can! And it looks stylish too.

Now that summer is on the rise, custom haircuts are one of them Sure, The right haircut ensures that your neck stays fresh while your head is protected from the sun. There’s a hack doing the rounds on TikTok that combines the best of those 2 worlds. We already know how to prep your hair for the next few months!

How do you secure your hair with hair clips when putting on a hat?

This trick is harder than it looks. If you’ve already mastered the technique of putting your hair up with claw clips, it’s a piece of cake.

Let your hair down and put on your hat. Now pull a section of your hair through the opening in the back of your cap. Pull the tuft only through the part so that a loop of sorts is created. Now take the rest of your hair and twist it around its axis a few times. Grab the twisted hair in the middle and bring the section where you pulled the braid out of your hat. Now secure everything with hair clips, making sure to secure both the twisted hair and the small section of hair between the clips.

@its.alixxx practicing hairhacks on my friends ✨ #alixhairdo #hairstyle #hair #hairhack #viral #trendy ♬ Cruel Summer – Taylor Swift

The @willworkforfashion style/hair hack I just had to try! If you know the original person who posted this idea, please tag them so I can give them credit! #hairhack #styletips #tiktokmademedoit ♬ Jocelyn Flores – XXXTENTACION

