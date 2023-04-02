With Vincent Cassel and Eva Green, “Connections” airs its final episode this Friday on Apple TV+

Disclosure

“Eye for an Eye”, last episode of ”Connections” (“Liaison”), debut on Apple TV+ this Friday, March 31st. Apple’s first original French-English-language series, Connections, stars César Award-winner Vincent Cassel (‘Public Enemy #1’, ‘Black Swan’, ‘Westworld’) and BAFTA-winner Eva Green. (“Casino Royale”, “Penny Dreadful”, “The Dreamers”). In the final episode, Alison and Gabriel face a new danger in the reckoning at Antropa’s headquarters.

“Connections” is a powerful and emotional thriller in which espionage and political intrigue unfolds along the story of a passionate old love. The action ranges from the Elysées Palace in Paris to the Home Office in London, through the European Quarter of Brussels, through the devastated suburbs of Damascus to a refugee camp in Belgium, as one woman must discover if she can save her country from catastrophe without getting lost. herself in the process.

In addition to César Award winner Vincent Cassel (for “Public Enemy #1”, also in “Black Swan”, “Westworld”), the series also stars BAFTA winner Eva Green, Peter Mullan (“Ozark”), the Cesar Award winner Gérard Lanvin (“Public Enemy #1”, “Dix pour cent”), Daniel Francis (“Small Axe”, “Stay With Me”), Stanislas Merhar (“Dry Cleaning”, “The Black Book”, “Almayer’s Madness”), Irène Jacob (“Double Life of Véronique”, “The Brotherhood is Red”, “Goodbye, Boys”), Laëtitia Eido (“Fauda”), Eriq Ebouaney (“Rogue City”), the BAFTA Rising Star Award winner Bukky Bakray (“Rocks”) and International Emmy Award winner Thierry Frémont (“Murder In Mind”).









“Connections” (“Liaison”) was created and written by Virginie Brac (“Gears”) and directed by Emmy Award winner Stephen Hopkins (“24”). The series is co-produced by Ringside Studios and Leonis Productions, backed by Newen Studio, and is executive produced by Gub Neal (“The Fall”), Jean-Benoît Gillig (“L’Emprise”), Vincent Cassel, Sarada McDermott (” Bridgerton”), Stephen Hopkins, Justin Thomson and Edward Barlow.

Apple TV+ offers quality drama and comedy series, feature films, first-run documentaries, kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch on all your favorite screens. Upon its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch worldwide, debuting more original hits and receiving more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service. streaming on its debut. To date, Apple Original Movies, Documentaries and Series have been awarded with more than 345 wins and 1,421 nominations, including multiple Emmy Award winner “Ted Lasso” and historic 2022 Best Picture Academy Award winner “Breakfast.” .