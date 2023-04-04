With Vincent Cassel and Eva Green, ”Connections” premieres this Friday on Apple TV+

Disclosure

“Connections” (“Liaison”), Apple’s first original French and English-language series, starring César Award winner Vincent Cassel (for “Public Enemy #1,” also in “Black Swan,” “Westworld”) and winner from BAFTA Eva Green (“Casino Royale”, “Penny Dreadful”, “The Dreamers”), premieres worldwide this Friday, February 24. With six episodes, the thriller will have one premiere per week until March 31.

Directed by Emmy winner Stephen Hopkins (“24”), “Liaison” is a contemporary thriller that explores how the mistakes of the past have the potential to destroy the future. Combining action with an unpredictable and multifaceted plot, the series brings espionage and political intrigue amidst a story of passion and love.

In addition to Cassel, the series also stars Eva Green, Peter Mullan (“Ozark”), Cesar Award winner Gérard Lanvin (“Public Enemy #1”, “Dix pour cent”), Daniel Francis (“Small Axe” , “Stay With Me”), Stanislas Merhar (“Dry Cleaning”, “The Black Book”, “Almayer’s Madness”), Irène Jacob (“Double Life of Véronique”, “The Brotherhood is Red”, “Farewell, Boys”), Laëtitia Eido (“Fauda”), Eriq Ebouaney (“Rogue City”), BAFTA Rising Star Award winner Bukky Bakray (“Rocks”) and International Emmy Award winner Thierry Frémont (“Murder In Mind”).

“Connections” (“Liaison”) was created and written by Virginie Brac (“Gears”) and directed by Emmy Award winner Stephen Hopkins (“24”). The series is co-produced by Ringside Studios and Leonis Productions, backed by Newen Studio, and is executive produced by Gub Neal (“The Fall”), Jean-Benoît Gillig (“L’Emprise”), Vincent Cassel, Sarada McDermott (” Bridgerton”), Stephen Hopkins, Justin Thomson and Edward Barlow.

