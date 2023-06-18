Within half an hour, a deposit hunter has already made €7.50 among Beyoncé concert goers

Now that a 15 percent deposit can be earned by giving away a can or small bottle, more and more men and women are digging in trash cans in busy neighborhoods of Amsterdam, some even breaking open them. Who are those hoarders?

Paul Vogts

The fact that world star Beyoncé sold out the Johan Cruijff Arena for two evenings seems like a golden opportunity. Since Sunday afternoon, the queues of fans are increasing, who are making the best places their prey. Among fully dressed concert-goers, dominated by silver, a man in his forties runs from trash can to trash can. Gloves on, big shopkeepers ready to loot. He’s up to speed, but he wants to take a moment to talk to the reporter and photographer – although we have to rely on hand gestures and a translation app on his phone, as he only speaks Turkish and writes poorly. is, he explains apologetically, so that the translation app yields less. He prefers not to give his personal details, and the same applies to all five packaging commerce we address during our tour of the city.

The Turkish man hopes to deposit 50 euros or more today as he taps into his phone with a broad smile. For that he dives deep into the dustbin. It’s great that Beyoncé attracts so many audiences, but she still adores football supporters. They produce even more cans and bottles, and make profits many times over.

waste grabber



We see her greeting a contestant ahead. A dark-skinned man who appears to be in his late forties. We do not know more precisely, because he only speaks Arabic. He has, very cleverly, a garbage catcher as an offensive weapon, with which he reaches deep into garbage cans and containers.

The guards around the arena smile and watch as he frantically digs cans and bottles out of containers in front of them. When asked, he gives us a peek into his big shop, which was empty until half an hour ago. We estimate that it now holds about 50 bottles and cans. It would be good for 7.50 Euros, so that could easily be earned.

A Beyoncé fan breaks free of the line and adds two bottles and a can to the catch. The other seems to be doing a good job of crushing it before handing over his box. He apparently doesn’t realize that deposit machines only accept undamaged cans—leading to a confused conversation, after which the can ends up in the trash can.

Security guards, enforcers and police officers around the stadium do not stand in the way of the men, as long as they leave the dustbins where they are and do not throw any waste from the dustbins onto the street, there is little to do against their collection. There is anger.

junk in the city



This is different in the city centre, where we find many broken open rubbish bins on Damark, Rökin and Amstel. Rock coming out. Seagull spread the dirt further on the road. Entrepreneurs and local residents have been complaining about this for weeks. A man in his thirties who has taken three cans out of a (previously) broken open garbage can, when approached, carries a large garbage bag over his shoulder, gesturing that He does not understand or want to understand any of these. Questioned him.

At Central Station we meet the first female collector, with large, well-packed bags on her bicycle. She picks up a bottle and a can from the top of a bin in the new passageway at the back, under the bus station. The woman, in her early fifties, gestures that she isn’t exactly in question, let alone that she wants to be photographed. She takes a picture of the photographer with her phone, before angrily proceeding on her way.

gloomy atmosphere



It is characterized by the grim environment in the city centre, where many entrepreneurs and residents now dislike packaging seekers – and vice versa. This may be the reason for the somewhat defensive reaction of the sinister man who has just taken two cans from one of the garbage cans racks in the Oude Dollenstraat. In it, passers-by can hang their cans and bottles ready for the dustbins.

Around Amsterdam, when we ask him about his antics: “I’m not hurting anyone, am I?” Well then!” He’s off on his bicycle with a massive backpack.