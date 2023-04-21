Without a helmet, singer Shakira has already been in the sights of Barcelona

The singer Shakira everyone knows. After all, who never heard the hit Waka Waka, from the 2010 Football World Cup? What we don’t always remember is its proximity to motorcycles, which has even yielded curious episodes.

Like when the Colombian was there in the sights of Barcelona City Hall. All this because the artist recorded a video clip where she rode on a motorcycle without a helmet. She even fined and sued.

Shakira riding a motorcycle without a helmet

In 2010, a music video of the singer gave something to talk about! Filmed in Spain, the work violated some laws of the country, after all Shakira circulated in the ride of a Harley-Davidson without a helmet!

Promptly, the city hall of Barcelona analyzed the possibility to fine the Colombian for “not setting an example” and riding a motorcycle without a safety item around the city during the recording of Loca. But it yielded a beautiful clip, it yielded. Watch below.

The song was the first music video of album “Sale el Sol”. And at the time, the images of the recording – or rather – of the infraction carried out during the “Loca” music were published by newspapers such as “El Periódico”. At first, the city hall replied that it would “analyze the images” to define “if there was an infraction” and if the singer should be punished…

See too:

Did Shakira pay a fine?

About a month after the big impact, the local press reported that the Colombian singer would have to pay a fine to the city of Barcelona. However, according to information, the payment did not happen at first. However, the artist replied that if it was necessary to “leave her alone”, she would pay…

At the time, local authorities regretted that such a popular person did not ‘set an example’, as Shakira is a very popular public figure, especially among young people, according to a statement from a spokesperson. Anyway, the famous and controversial clip “Loca” was released on September 10, 2010. The album with the song hit stores on October 19.