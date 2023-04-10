Without anything, Alexandra Daddario leaves followers crazy with photos in the pool

Actress of ‘The White Lotus’ Alexandra Daddario appears without anything in the pool and leaves fans breathless

The actress Alexandra Daddario (36), known for playing characters in the film series like Percy Jackson and the recent series The White Lotus, decided to drive his followers crazy! Taking advantage of her vacation to renew her tan, she appeared naked in the pool.

“Take a vacation from your problems, Bob”, wrote the famous in the caption of the publication that he made on his official Instagram profile. In the photos, she appeared from the back, completely without clothes. However, in order not to let anything escape, the photographer covered her private parts with his thumb.

In the comments, the followers went crazy with the actress’ body. “Beautiful, bright photos in every way”wrote one. “Husband’s thumb ruining everyone’s day”said another. “You are going to lose that thumb, Bob”joked a third.

Alexandra Daddario is recognized worldwide for her roles in Percy Jackson It is Baywatch: SOS Malibu. In addition to North American series True Detective It is The White Lotus. Today, she is married to the director Andrew Form.

See the publication of Alexandra Daddario naked in the pool that drove followers crazy:

