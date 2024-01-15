“Without God there is no health, neither mental nor physical”

Terms such as anxiety, stress, depression or suicide, and even words reserved until recently for scientific jargon such as benzodiazepines, anxiolytics or cortisol, have become common currency, breaking down the walls of medical consultation. Congress of Deputies, most watched television program influencer With more followers, talks at schools and institutions, best-selling book lists, and even some sermons almost wavered from the stream advocating the validity of speaking publicly about mental health problems. went.

But what is the root of the problem? we sit together elena callejaClinical psychologist, expert in emotional intelligence, influential with more than 22,000 followers on social networks, Catholic and promoter of the inclusion of an excellent dimension in the field of psychology, to place on the table or on the sofa, questions such as what mental Health is a fad, if we are turning it into a fad The new Promethean totem, or if we are replacing God with psychoactive drugs. And this is his diagnosis:

-We start without anesthesia: Is concern about mental health an old habit or is it here to stay?

-In a certain sense, mental health should always be fashionable, because mental illness always has been. But the pandemic has resulted in such a huge growth in concern for our mental health that we are in danger of turning into a trend of indulging in it. Many times I see that just as there are people who have their own personal trainer, it seems that they should also have their own personal psychologist. And that’s great… but only when necessary. Not everyone needs a psychologist, although many do. It is true that it is always good to go to a psychologist, whether we are unwell, for personal growth or to gain emotional intelligence. But it is one thing to move forward for development and another thing where we have to move forward to solve a problem or disease. I would like for there to always be a concern about mental health, but knowing that we are dealing with a science.

-Some people talk about an epidemic of poor mental health. What are the reasons we have reached this point?

-There are many, but our main problem is that we lack good management of freedom.

-what do you mean?

-Because today we have too many inputs, too many choices, too many possibilities to do or undo, and we are not built to manage so many choices correctly. I talk about everyday issues and serious problems: pornography, excessive sexuality, emotional choices, shopping, screens… the more inputs, the more anxiety and worse emotional management. And when we do not manage our freedom well, we become psychologically unstable. Having such an open field of life options, unless we have highly developed maturity, usually leads us to make bad decisions. And bad decisions often lead to poor mental health. And this always happens, because good decisions are good for us, and bad decisions are bad.

-That is, not everything is subjective, and there are some ways of life that create us and others that destroy us, even health…

-This is 100% true. Well-managed freedom leads to good mental health. But lack of freedom or poorly managed freedom gives rise, above all, to a lot of personal dissatisfaction. This is why today we see so many unhappy, dissatisfied people with desires that they cannot fulfill. For example, a big reason for counseling is that many people try to satisfy desires in other ways that only spirituality can fulfill. Today we often confuse feeling free with escaping our reality.

-So is there a connection between our poor mental health and the fact that more and more people are distancing themselves from God and living as if he doesn’t exist?

-Absolutely! Yes, a thousand times a thousand. There is no health without God. Neither mental, nor physical. I connect the cultivation of spirituality to mental health, because I think it is so important for anyone, and especially for those of us who are Christians. Look, my mental health is amazing, physical health is great, no material problems, and there is still that feeling of emptiness that makes me experience very difficult things. There is a drama of suicide in it, which seems taboo. Suicide is the loss of the meaning of life, and that is why it coincides with those who distance themselves from God or live with their backs towards Him. Now in counseling I see how something is repeated that worries me very much: many Catholics also say too much emphasis is placed on mental health, and as soon as they feel safe, they go to mass. They stop going, they stop praying… and they forget to go to God, who actually heals them. Distance from God leads us not only to poor health in general, but also to losing the meaning of life.

-But are we really that bad? Could it be that there is an overdose of the drug and the “psychology” of common problems?

-We’re really bad. And an example of this is absolutely drug abuse. Today everyone keeps Lexatin in their bag, and takes at least one antidepressant. A person who is sick obviously needs medicine, but it should be prescribed well by specialists who say that they really need it. We have wonderful psychiatrists and wonderful psychologists, but, sadly, I have also seen too many situations in which medications are prescribed so that people can get away from the problem without actually solving it. As a society we don’t face the things that cost us. And the result is that we create a ball that gets bigger and bigger until we can no longer handle it. Someone who knows how to manage his problems is the one who faces them, asks for help, looks at what is happening without any fear. Also, there is some more information on this topic.

-And what effect does it have?

-When we have too much information about what happens to us, we begin to psychoticize things that are normal. An example: A man comes to my office because he broke up with his partner after ten years, and asks me for antidepressants because he is sad. But the most common thing is that you are sad! In a case like this, you have two directions: either you take it as an experience of pain that you must learn to endure, work through, and manage, or it can become a pathology: a worry, an obsession— Compulsive disorder, a depression. And society doesn’t help us manage pain and deal with problems.

In this landscape of widespread existential disorientation, are we turning mental health into an idol, a kind of totem that promises us heaven on earth with a purposeful and happy life if we follow a series of guidelines and treatments? Is?

-Absolutely yes: we’re turning mental health into a new idol. But there is no mental health without the cross. As they say in the movie The Cabin, “We want the promise of a life without pain and it’s not possible.” We always want to be happy and have everything under control. But this is far from reality. And a far cry from the life of a Christian! We cannot forget that the Cross is the thing that brings us closer to God. If I move away from the cross, I move away from God. Anyone who distances themselves from the Cross because they want to have everything under control and make mental health their foundation essentially distances themselves from God. And in doing so, it makes good mental health impossible.

-And how does it happen the other way around?

-Psychoeducation is important in childhood, but also for adults. We must have more tolerance for frustration and pain, face difficulties, and see the good that every negative thing brings us. As an exercise, I invite you to think: What would my life be like today if everything I wanted to happen in the past had actually happened? Certainly I won’t be half as happy today. And second: why do I want to be self-sufficient, why do I need to know what is best for me? Here we can find many more things. So how do I reverse this? Well, with your head down, without forgetting that God always has a solution for everything. It sounds harsh, and I have experienced it myself through my father’s death, but from the most painful thing, God receives a brute blessing. If we view mental health as an ideal and demonize weakness or illness, we distance ourselves from our identity and away from what is most important: the meaning of life that God gives us. Are.