Without rest to get your solar panel system

Hatillo. Lucy Gonzalez arrived at the registration center of the Housing Department’s New Energy Program in Hatillo on Monday at 3 pm.

The 63-year-old woman from Hatillo was hoping to be the first to request one of the 100 vouchers for the installation of solar panels and batteries to be distributed at the center for the residence of her 84-year-old elder. The mother is a resident of Barcelona and lives on the social security pension she received from her late husband.

He commented that the last time the vouchers were distributed he had tried to apply online, but it was impossible for him to receive the vouchers. On those occasions, all the slots were sold out in just 45 minutes.

Lucy Gonzalez thought she would be the first person to arrive at the center yesterday, but found there were already 31 people waiting their turn. , Francisco Quinones Maldonado ,

Gonzalez prepared himself and also arrived with some numbered tickets to distribute among the people coming for the voucher distribution, which will be delivered tomorrow.

,I had prepared them (tickets) in advance. I said: ‘I’ll go at 7:00 this morning and be number 1.’ But the guy who was giving me the plates called me and told me: ‘Look, they are already standing in line here in San Juan’ and I started here (Hatillo).“, he told Primera Hora.

On arrival, he made 32nd place on the list.

And as of Sunday afternoon, people were already lining up in front of the small shopping center where the offices of the Nueva Energía program are located on PR-4490 Avenue in Hatillo.

The first person to arrive was Angel Rosado Centeno, a 70-year-old resident of the Capez de Hatillo neighborhood.

Rosado Centeno reached the place at 6:00 pm on Sunday afternoon and since then he spent the night there. Although Wednesday has the option of trying to request a voucher digitally, he rejected that option because “at my age, it is difficult for me to access web pages. So, I decided to come here and apply in person. And since I already knew it was crowded, I decided to come at least two days, three days in advance,” he said.

A few hours after Rosado Centeno, others began arriving.

Janet Cortés, 61 and a resident of the Sabana Hoyos neighborhood in Arecibo, was the second to reach out, but soon more joined in.

Then, the woman said, the idea came to her mind to sign up and take roll call at least three times a day.

“We decided to make a list and write to people as they arrived. And when it was explained to them that they had to stay here, they could not sign up and come on Tuesday night because it was Wednesday, so they had to come and stay here. They could go to eat, they could go to the bathroom, if they had to go home, they would go and come back… but there would always be someone here.’

Ernesto A. of Siales. García Camacho closed his barber shop, loaded his truck with mattresses, clothes and groceries and since Monday he has been spending the night in front of the Energia Nueva center in Hatillo. , Francisco Quinones Maldonado ,

Each time the roll was called, if the person was not present, or was not representing, the name was removed and the turn was given to someone else among the more than 150 people.

Cortes was another woman who, although she could have chosen to apply for a voucher online, decided to do so in person because she considered that option safer.

,It’s a bit of an uphill climb on the Internet. When you enter, there is no way to communicate. When you dial the phone they are busy. And the chances of getting a voucher here are more secure“, he commented.

Although there were those who expressed dissatisfaction over the fact that there were civilians at the site days before the process began, there was still an atmosphere of peace and cordiality. Attendees even said that they felt peaceful during the night, despite the fact that no police presence was seen.

Some people arrived with domino tables, water bottles, speakers and even a snack bar.

On Monday, 70-year-old Gloria Soto, a resident of Arecibo’s Santana neighborhood, prepared a pot of rice with beans and stewed cod, which her husband distributed among attendees.

,We arrived here around 3:00 yesterday and my husband said to me: ‘Mom, go, cook and make a pot for yourself, and I will deliver it.’ “So I sent it to him with everything, and I sent him plates and glasses and he delivered it,” Story.

On the other side of the road, a Ford Transit vehicle was occupied by 62-year-old Florida City resident Jose Olivieri. Since reaching the place, he spends the night in his vehicle waiting to get an appointment for a voucher. His wife arrives during the day and relieves him, and he takes advantage of that time to go to his children’s house in Camuy, take a bath and eat something.

He commented that his wife does not stay with him at night because she suffers from sleep apnea and uses a machine to sleep, so he wants to install a photovoltaic system in his home.

Like Olivieri, 65-year-old Ernesto Alfonso Garcia Camacho had been sleeping inside his work truck since Monday.

Garcia Camacho, a resident of Ciales, said he left his home Sunday with the idea of ​​finding out where the program’s offices were, but when he learned that people had already begun arriving at the facilities, he went home. Returned, placed a mattress, clothes, water and groceries in his truck, and returned to Hatilo.

“On Sunday, I was walking here and saw four people. I returned to my house, prepared the vehicle so I could stop and here we are. “I’ve been here since Monday morning.”

Garcia Camacho, a barber who is also an event coordinator, said he posted a sign in his barber shop indicating the business will not open until Wednesday, come and take a shift. The person indicated that he had decided to request incentives to avoid repeating experiences like Hurricane Maria.

In communication with mayors

Given the situation, Maritzi Diaz, Undersecretary for Disaster Recovery of the Housing Department, which oversees the new energy program, said she is aware of the situation that has arisen in various shopping centers where the program offices are, and the participants. Encouraged to use alternative methods to apply for vouchers.

“We have taken precautionary measures. The reality is that the need in Puerto Rico is clear and there is great interest among citizens to participate in this program, precisely because it is a program that is providing people with photovoltaic and battery systems completely free of charge, In this case those who have few or very few resources are considered to have. So it’s definitely a program that has a lot of interest,” he said.

He said that, given the scenario, “We are in constant touch with various mayors where these centers are located, who are offering assistance. Similarly, the Public Safety Department is also aware and is providing assistance. But our call is for people to take advantage and use the alternative methods that we have available, such as the call centre, which is the telephone panel, 1-833-234-2324, or get your turn through the page. Our online portal, which is nuevaenergica.pr.gov. The call center system has the same system used at the business level, which is ‘callback’, where no one misses their turn. When you call, you don’t have to wait on the line for a long time, but the call gets returned,” he explained.

Starting this Wednesday at 8:00 a.m., 4,000 tickets will be available electronically; 1,000 through the call center and 1,000 tickets divided equally between 10 service centers located in San Juan, Mayagüez, Vega Alta, Aguadilla, Hatillo, Caguas, Fajardo, Ponce, Yabucoa and Orocovis.