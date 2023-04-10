Witnesses Reveal Details of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s Breakup

Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn have split after six years together. The news released by Entertainment Tonight took fans of the couple by surprise this Saturday (8), however, the site said that the decision would have taken place a few weeks ago. With the repercussions, more details about the end of the relationship were released.

According to the vehicle, the separation was amicable and “there was no drama”. The end would justify the absence of Alwyn in the last performances of the singer, who is moving the United States with the tour “The Eras“. “The relationship just ran its course. That’s why he hasn’t been seen at any shows.”explained a witness.

In addition to ET, People magazine and CNN confirmed the information. A source close to the artists even revealed to the North American broadcaster how the former couple’s relationship is. “Taylor and Joe broke up a few weeks ago. They simply broke up and plan to remain friends.”said the contact.

The two started dating in late 2016. Later, friends of the couple claimed that the romance was “going really well” and that the relationship was “very strong”. More recently, the Grammy winner revealed on her Instagram that “Lavender Haze”, a track from her album “Midnights”, was about the beloved. “Will you do anything for (stay in love) there and not let people take that away from you.”explained the artist.

“In my relationship for six years, we had to avoid weird rumors, tabloid stuff and just brush it off. This song is about ignoring those things to protect the real things.”, she added. Alwyn also earned a songwriting credit for the song “Sweet Nothing” from the same album.

In June of last year, rumors surfaced that Tay and Joe would be engaged. In an interview with WSJ Magazine, the British man declined the conversation. “If I had a pound every time I was told I was engaged, I would have a lot of pound coins”he stated. “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say it, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say it.”, declared the star. So far, neither has commented on the breakup.