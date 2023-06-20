Wizards and Witches are back!

A Loyal Story?

award winner video game the witcher 3 is an adaptation of a series of eight books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. Today the game is seen as one of the best games since 2010, but the great liberties the creators took in the interpretation of the original material were heavily criticized. Geralt is up in the video game end of his career, much older and more battered than the book. so the series is more of an adaptation of the books than a game 200 prizes Could hold





similarities

The main characters are all part of the party. plus a mix of stout Work, Magic and a touch of cynicism and Humor, So we can rightly speak of a faithful and successful adaptation. He alchemy, Astral, as a magic potion, works wonderfully in the novels, video games and series. Perhaps the big difference is that Netflix has refined the concept. In the book and especially in the video game, Geralt is such a fierce heart breaking That no woman is good enough. In the series, Geralt has a wife, his lover Yennefer, while in the game he is a womanizer. Plus, thanks to the many options the game offers, you can turn him into a true womanizer who’s equally good at seducing the ladies. Decorate slay like demons!





Story of season 3?

In this third seasonwith the last Henry Cavill (thereafter it shall be replaced by Liam HemsworthH, the younger brother of Chris ‘Thor’ Hemsworth, who is known for his comments about Miley Cyrus and also for his acting talent), the story focuses even more on the relationship between Geralt and little Ciri. Does Only he can no longer protect her. So he sends Ciri to Yennefer to complete her witchcraft training and more formidable warrior For making. As is often the case with Netflix’s monster productions, this third season will quickly split into two. So we’ll have to leave Geralt for a while, but not for too long! The Witcher Season 3 is available June 29 on Netflix. Enjoy Netflix and much more content through Proximus Pickx’s ‘All Stars’ option!