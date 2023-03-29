Wizards of the Coast and Mojang merge universes

A new D&D Direct has appeared before us, so the news about the main title of Wizards of the Coast it has started to rain. One of the most notable is the announced collaboration between the tabletop RPG and Minecraft, so both universes will merge in different ways.

And it is that Mojang’s work will receive a DLC based on D&D at some point in the spring of 2023, being accessible through the Minecraft Marketplace. “We can’t wait for the community to dive in and experience a blocky vision of the world of D&D,” said Riccardo Lenzi, Senior Producer at Mojang Studios. And there will be plenty of content to enjoy.

Specifically, you can choose between several classes, such as Barbarian or Wizard, and explore five iconic locations from the Forgotten Realms, such as Candlekeep and Icewind Dale. Obviously, the dice will also be present, since we will have some with 20 faces to decide how we should act in each dialogue, which will have voices. In addition, the statistics of our characters will be completely customizable.

And Minecraft comes to D&D

The same situation occurs in reverse. Monstrous Compendium Volume 3 is the name given to the digital book that we can get for free through D&D Beyond right now. In it, we will meet a bestiary made up of the most characteristic mobs of Minecraft.





The Overworld Blaze, Creeper, Ender Dragon, Enderman and Wolf are the creatures chosen to have their own statistics and incorporate them into our D&D games. Design and introduction to the RPG was handled by Dan Dillon, an industry veteran who has worked on both Wizards of the Coast and Pathfinder.

“They don’t interact in the normal action system. They work in a way that is more reminiscent of how they work in Minecraft.. So it’s going to be kind of a fun twist on how a monster works,” the person in charge told Polygon.

