WizneGames kids jump and party on the big holidays: no wind but bouncy castles (WijneGames)

An excellent concept, that summer bounce. This was the unanimous opinion of hundreds of children and teenagers from Wijnegem and the surrounding area, who turned out to party equally enthusiastically at the youth center Ahoy during the school year at Summer Bounce.

To many of the children it looked like a mirage, but it was real. The large market square was filled with huge bouncy castles. There was so much variation in size and type that some children actually experienced choice overload. However, he had enough time to try all the attractions, as the air from this palace park was removed only in the late evening.

© Hugo Gerstmanns

“A phenomenal success”, Aldermen of Youth Marten Janssens (N-VA) rated a second edition, which will likely follow next year. “In addition to the Danger Zone, where older teens could work their way up on the more exciting bouncy castles, another 150 ‘daredevils’ came to show off their spirit.

The party continued into the evening at the Summer Bounce afterparty for teen fish at youth center Ahoy. A lot of excitement was released on that occasion, but it also happened without incident. (Yes)

