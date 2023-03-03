Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty breaks Team Ninja records despite PC issues

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a new action title from Team Ninja, and it quickly became their most successful launch game. We tell you more, in these lines!

In the last hours, Team Ninja was surprised for good. The legendary Japanese studio has just released Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on all platforms except switchesand to his surprise it became incredibly successful and played, well above any previous game of Team Ninja (Nioh, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origins, Ninja Gaiden, Dead or Alive), or its publisher koei tecmo. One could say that part of this success is due to its launch in GamePasswhere it is available by subscription, but according to the SteamDB database that measures the players of Steam, only there are already more than 74,000 simultaneous. The game is already among the 15 most played of Steam.

The apparent reason for this success is that the game is very good, but also much more accessible than experiments like Nioh which required a lot of the player. To this is also added that he had a very played demo and the comments on social networks have been gathering praise.

At the moment Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the third best-selling game on Steam, behind Sons of the Forest and Counter Strike, what is free. Not bad for a game that came out on day 1 in GamePass and at full price on other platforms. Compared with nioh 2, which acquired 41,325 concurrent players, this game is a smash hit. The problem is that some negative reviews are coming in due to the technical performance.

Negative reviews focus more on the technical side of the PC port, something that often happens to Team Ninja and koei tecmo. Although the port is competent compared to previous attempts, players still report crashes, resolution issues, low framerate, and glare that shouldn’t be there.

The worst part: DLSS support, which Koei Tecmo touted since before launch, isn’t there and will only come in a future patch. Also, mouse and keyboard control seem to be quite lazy and you are forced to play with gamepad.

