Wolfenstein and Art of Fighting 3 among Prime Gaming’s free games in April

Amazon has revealed the content that will come to Prime Gaming in April, with no less than 15 free titles, including Wolfenstein: The New Order, Art of Fighting 3, The Beast Inside, Ghost Pilots, Beholder 2, Looking for Aliens, Magician Lord and many more.

We can also get additional content for some of the most popular titles of Kingas Candy Crush, Candy Crush Soda Saga and Farm Heroes Sagaas well as in-game content for major titles from Riotas League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, VALORANT, League of Legends: Wild Rift and, new this year, Teamfight Tactics.

Discover the news of Prime Gaming in April

In partnership with Blizzard, Prime Gaming members can access in-game content for popular titles like Overwatch 2, Hearthstone, and World of Warcraft.

Prime members will have the opportunity to claim the following offers:

League of Legends – Prime members can claim the Prime Game Capsule, which includes a permanent Mystery Skin (guaranteed epic), a permanent champion, 350 Riot Points, 4 champion shards, 30-day XP boost, Mystery Ward Skin, 2 shards of eternal series 1 and 200 orange essences.

– Prime members can claim the Prime Game Capsule, which includes a permanent Mystery Skin (guaranteed epic), a permanent champion, 350 Riot Points, 4 champion shards, 30-day XP boost, Mystery Ward Skin, 2 shards of eternal series 1 and 200 orange essences. League of Legends: Wild Rift – Prime members can claim content every month for an entire year (12 drops total) for the mobile game. The content will include random Goodies, Emotes, Recalls, Skins, and Skin Poses.

– Prime members can claim content every month for an entire year (12 drops total) for the mobile game. The content will include random Goodies, Emotes, Recalls, Skins, and Skin Poses. Legends of Runeterra – Prime members can claim content monthly including: Tier 3 Rare Prismatic Chest, Epic Cards, and Rare Cards.

– Prime members can claim content monthly including: Tier 3 Rare Prismatic Chest, Epic Cards, and Rare Cards. VALORANT – Players can claim exclusive content every month for an entire year (12 drops total) for the VALORANT game. Expected content includes player cards, companions in arms, and sprays.

– Players can claim exclusive content every month for an entire year (12 drops total) for the VALORANT game. Expected content includes player cards, companions in arms, and sprays. Teamfight Tactics – Starting in April, for the first time, Prime members can claim content every month for an entire year (12 drops total) for the autobattler leader. This will include content from Emotes, Icons, Mini Legends, and Star Shards.

Prime Gaming offers 15 free titles throughout the month of April, and the first game will be available from April 6. This month’s offer offers us different experiences, from taking down the bad guys in first-person combat in Wolfenstein: The New Order until proving the existence of alien civilizations in Looking for Aliens.

April 6 Wolfenstein: The New Order [GOG Code] – Live an exciting action adventure in this first-person combat title with a deep narrative.

– Live an exciting action adventure in this first-person combat title with a deep narrative. April 6 Ninja Commando [Amazon Games App] – Fight, shoot, use ninja tricks and deadly blows to protect history from the merchants of death who plan to unleash chaos on the world.

– Fight, shoot, use ninja tricks and deadly blows to protect history from the merchants of death who plan to unleash chaos on the world. April 6 Art of Fighting 3 [Amazon Games App] – Take on multiple fighters using the ultimate KO system and other mechanics in this tangential story from the Art of Fighting series.

– Take on multiple fighters using the ultimate KO system and other mechanics in this tangential story from the Art of Fighting series. April 6 The Beast Inside [GOG Code] – Experience real terror by fighting enemies and solving puzzles in this story of long-buried secrets, personal tragedies, and madness.

– Experience real terror by fighting enemies and solving puzzles in this story of long-buried secrets, personal tragedies, and madness. April 13 Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition [Amazon Games App] – Assemble a party of Dungeons & Dragons heroes and explore the frozen tundra in this retro fantasy adventure.

April 13 Crossed Swords [Amazon Games App] – Use weapon attacks, magic attacks, and your defensive ability as you battle your way through seven intense phases to defeat the demon Nausizz.

– Use weapon attacks, magic attacks, and your defensive ability as you battle your way through seven intense phases to defeat the demon Nausizz. April 13 Ghost Pilots [Amazon Games App] – Fly an outdated seaplane and wage an intense battle against a mysterious combat unit in this shooter.

– Fly an outdated seaplane and wage an intense battle against a mysterious combat unit in this shooter. April 20 Beholder 2 [Amazon Games App] – Take on the role of an intern at the central ministry to work your way up the ranks or take a stand against the state and denounce corruption. Up to you.

– Take on the role of an intern at the central ministry to work your way up the ranks or take a stand against the state and denounce corruption. Up to you. April 20 Terraformers [Amazon Games App] – Explore the red planet, develop spectacular cities, propagate life, and terraform the planet with ambitious projects in this expansive turn-based colony builder.

– Explore the red planet, develop spectacular cities, propagate life, and terraform the planet with ambitious projects in this expansive turn-based colony builder. April 20 Metal Slug 4 [Amazon Games App] – Join the new characters Trevor and Nadia and use the new items effectively to get the highest score with the new Metallish system.

– Join the new characters Trevor and Nadia and use the new items effectively to get the highest score with the new Metallish system. April 20 Ninja Masters [Amazon Games App] – Play as the main hero, Sasuke, on his quest to kill Nobunaga and end his reign of terror and war in this ninja-themed competitive fighting game.

– Play as the main hero, Sasuke, on his quest to kill Nobunaga and end his reign of terror and war in this ninja-themed competitive fighting game. April 27 Looking for Aliens [Legacy Games Code] – Prove the existence of alien civilizations as you find clues to them on Earth, the Moon, and the far reaches of the galaxy.

– Prove the existence of alien civilizations as you find clues to them on Earth, the Moon, and the far reaches of the galaxy. April 27 Grime [Amazon Games App] – Crush your enemies with living weapons that mutate form and function in this fast-paced and relentless action-adventure RPG.

– Crush your enemies with living weapons that mutate form and function in this fast-paced and relentless action-adventure RPG. April 27 Sengoku [Amazon Games App] – Use your power as a feudal lord to unite the land of the rising sun under an iron fist.

– Use your power as a feudal lord to unite the land of the rising sun under an iron fist. April 27 Magician Lord [Amazon Games App] – Play as the magician Elta who is on a journey to save the world from Gal-Agiese, brought back to life once more in this side-scrolling action game.

Amazon Prime members can claim these limited-time offers at gaming.amazon.com.