Woman accuses Rammstein of abusing her during party: “I have bruises, but I don’t know when it happened”

“What looks like handling scratches and fingerprints. I don’t know when it happened because I was under the influence of something. It’s from the night and the day after,” 24-year-old Shelby Lynn writes on social media , In which injury marks are visible along with the photo.

The Irishman, who had traveled to Vilnius to see Rammstein, was invited to a backstage party before the concert. “We had to leave our phone on the table, we couldn’t bring it to the party,” she writes on Twitter. Although she only drank the two drinks she was given, the young woman says she felt unusually intoxicated. And she thinks his drink might have been laced with drugs.

“Then it was 8 in the evening. Till then the show is yet to start,” she explains to her followers. Until then his memories are clear, but half an hour later they are not. “I was a human zombie who danced and sang but fell and staggered.”

(read more below photo)

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

“not for sex”

When Lynn was asked if she would like to meet the Rammstein singer, she said she would. “But not for sex,” the woman said at the time. She was assured that the meeting was not for that purpose, so she was taken to a small room to meet the singer. Lindemann must have assumed that sex was the reason for their meeting. According to the woman, when he realized that this was not possible, he would leave angrily.

Lynn went to the after party where she was told stories about other female fans having sex with the band’s frontman. But he doesn’t remember much of that night. Lynn woke up the next morning with bruises, palpitations and nausea. The woman thinks someone must have spiked her drink as she has only had two drinks. “Until everyone was given shots of tequila. I don’t know when or how that happened,” she wrote on social media. The woman may have contacted the police, but it is not known whether she was being drugged or not.

“Her friend said she needed an ambulance because she had been drinking, she wasn’t feeling well and maybe something had been mixed into her drink. Medics went there, but they couldn’t check if she was drunk. I was in, so they contacted the police,” emergency center spokeswoman Vilma Juzeviciute told Lithuanian public broadcaster. LRT ,

“not up to date”

In the meantime, Lynn has dedicated all of her social media accounts to sharing her story. On Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, she shares photos of the injuries, messages from other women who tell their stories and a conversation she had with a crew member the evening of the concert. Many messages of support appear on those posts, indicating women who were also abused during one of those parties. “It was exactly as you described it. I have no doubt that he would have reacted like that. I was with him of my own free will and I had spots like that because he didn’t stop when I told him to, someone writes on Instagram.

But there is also criticism from people who do not believe in the story. The band also responded to the allegations via Twitter. “With regard to the allegations circulating on the Internet about Vilnius, we can deduce what allegedly happened in our environment. We are not aware of any official investigation into this,” the band said.