Woman falls asleep and goes into the mask (Zottegem)

A woman from Ervetegam crashed into her Volkswagen in front of a house in Ten Ed on Saturday afternoon. Earlier it had crashed into a fence and an electric pole.

AVW, who had come in early from her work shift, fell asleep behind the wheel in Ten Ede. The Volkswagen Tiguan first hit a concrete fence and an electric pole before crashing into the corner of a house. Thankfully the woman was not hurt. She didn’t even take drugs. His car was towed. (read more below photo)

The front part of the house was badly damaged. , © EDP

“Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident,” says Pieter Soufrieu, police commissioner for the Zottegum/Herzele/Sint-Lievens-Hautem zone. “It is suspected that the driver fell asleep at the wheel. The car veered off the lane and was badly damaged.

“Our Home Remains Livable”

Homeowner Robby Rolandt says, “Overall, the damage to our house isn’t too bad and the main thing is that there was no damage to the interior wall.” “Zotegem’s fire brigade has put out a pole, but our house remains livable. The special thing is that there is no information about any casualty. We ourselves were not at home. We were on our way to the sea when our elder son called that there had been an accident. We went home immediately, but after handling the matter with the police, we left for Wenduin again.

Before hitting that front end, the car had already rammed into a concrete fence. “I was watching TV when the accident happened,” says Antoine Poisson. “I still had it in mind today that I was going to tackle my concrete fence. I had concrete plans to sand it down and give it a fresh coat of paint. This will no longer be necessary.