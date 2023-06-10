Woman gets compensation as she can no longer return after accident with motorbike

A 62-year-old woman receives 250,000 euros as compensation for an accident that happened twenty years ago. The woman was no longer able to come because of her injury. The woman says, “Sexual rights are part of human rights.”

She was 42 when, in June 2002, she hopped on a bike and headed towards Nivelles on the N93. As road works were underway at the time, traffic was controlled by two traffic lights. As it should be, the woman moved to the right side of the track. Suddenly there was a difference in height and the motorcycle flew into the air. She fell on the asphalt, got hurt and was taken to the hospital. After three days she was allowed to leave the hospital and a month later she was able to return to work.

But the accident also caused another injury, that of his back. As a result, he required at least 47 stitches. Some nerves were hurt in the accident, the result of which was bad. Eventually, her partner also decided to leave her and she had to sell her house as a result.

250,000 Euros in damages

In 2012, a judge declared that the Walloon region was responsible for the roadside signage and therefore jointly responsible for the accident, as the signs were not correct. Eleusine, the company behind the signs, was also attributed. Both had to pay compensation for the injuries.

The quantum of this compensation has yet to be decided. Insurers Allianz offered 3,000 euros, the Walloon region offered 10,000 euros. In the end, the court set the amount for compensation at 12,500 euros. Apart from this, there is also reimbursement of hospital cost, repair of motorcycle and other similar expenses. Which ultimately means a total of 197,783 Euros. This amount should be increased by compensatory interest from the date of accident in 2002. As a result, the total amount will be around 250,000 Euros. And the verdict is now final.

The woman, who is still waiting for an amount, said in 2015 that “sexual rights are part of human rights”. She also said that she did not understand why no women were involved in order to “better understand my situation”.

The signage company Eleusin, founded in 1898 and one of the leaders in the Belgian road signs sector, was declared bankrupt in 2011.