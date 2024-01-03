Woman got cosmetic surgery and then ran away from the hospital to avoid paying for it

A woman has tried to escape from the private hospital where her surgery was done. Surgery Aestheticians to avoid paying the bill, Turkish network NTV reports this Thursday.

According to the above series, the woman of foreign nationality, but whose identity has not been revealed, underwent cosmetic surgery on her face at a private hospital in the Fulya district in the center of Istanbul.

After being informed of the expected cost, she underwent the procedure, which took place under general anesthesia, but shortly after waking up, she was still under the influence of the drug. retirement She got up from the bed, put on her surgical gown and put in the drainage tube and went out.

According to NTV, thus he tried to avoid paying the bill for the operation.

Nurses and doctors realized this Drain The patient and he caught her outside, where an altercation occurred, which passersby filmed with their cell phones, although the woman was eventually taken back to the hospital.

Turkey is one of the most popular countries in the world for medical tourism, with revenues expected to reach $2.2 billion in 2022 and nearly $3 billion in 2023, especially in the aesthetic operations sector.

In almost all private hospitals istanbul They have some sections dedicated to them plastic Surgery Or they dedicate a portion of specific medical care departments to it.

The country enjoys a good reputation for its experienced professionals and use of advanced equipment technologies At a very competitive price, due to the relatively low salaries and weak national currency.

However, reports of poor practices also emerge with some frequency, often in clinics that operate clandestinely with low prices, although they have also occurred here. hospital reputed institutions which, according to some experts, are being negligent in view of the huge demand for these services and the increasing number of patients.