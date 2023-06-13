Woman presumed dead still breathing and patting on coffin during vigil

A horrifying surprise for the family of a 76-year-old Ecuadorian woman. She was pronounced dead on Friday, but later in the day during a vigil she was still breathing and she suddenly started knocking on the coffin. The government has started the investigation.

Retired nurse Bella Montoya, 76, was taken to the hospital on Friday. It appears that the woman had suffered a heart attack and was unconscious. When resuscitation failed by the doctor on duty, he was declared dead at the scene. The family received the death certificate and all the necessary documents.

His relatives took him to the funeral and held a vigil the same evening. Until suddenly they started hearing strange voices. “We were there with about twenty people,” says son Gilberto Barbera AP, “About five hours into the vigil, a strange sound came from the coffin. My mother was wrapped in a cloth and suddenly touched the box. As we got closer, we saw that she was breathing heavily. We are very shocked by this.”

Montoya was immediately taken to the hospital in Babahoyo in the center of the country. He is now in intensive care on a ventilator. Doctors said, the condition of the woman remains critical and it is not certain that she will survive for long. The matter will be investigated by the Ministry of Health in the country. Among other things, the doctors who saw the woman would be scrutinizing how the hospital distributed death certificates.