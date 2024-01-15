Women of the Month: Rosie Crumpton | Improve health and wellness habits

Lucila Ruvalcaba | (email protected)

Photos Courtesy: Rosie Crumpton

Originally from Panama, she is a psychologist, professional counselor, author of two books and is “proud” to represent her country abroad.

Born in Colón, Panama, to her great-grandmother, who was Greek, Rosie laments that the language has been lost for generations; However, when founding her health and wellness company she decided to choose a Greek name, “Sophrosyne Wellness”, which means ‘a healthy state of mind and deep knowledge of oneself’ and which includes her name: Rossney.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Wingate University, North Carolina, she also received certification from Duke University, giving her a comprehensive education with expertise in stress management, mindfulness development, professional wellness, personal development, healthy nutrition habits, healthy Accredited as a health and wellness coach. Movement, spiritual well-being and physical environment, serving people bilingually.

He shares his professional experience through small groups or individual attention. “Some have improved their diabetes or blood pressure, others have lost weight or reduced their stress,” he says. I have seen huge changes in their lives, but to achieve this they must have a strong intention to change.

History

Rosie and her family moved from Panama to New York and then to Pennsylvania; And; In the publication of his book “Everything I Called”, he tells the story of his life: growing up with his mother and stepfather in another country, the difficulties of not speaking the language, combining the culture of Panama with that of a different country, with Different family situations.

His novel won a 5-star award and was sold in English and Spanish. His most recent book is titled “Healthy Me” which was published in 2023.

community

His work with the Latino community began by teaching English at a church near his home. She has worked as a volunteer in several organizations teaching workshops in English and Spanish. Rosie supports the unit “Circle de Luz” by speaking as a consultant in schools from middle to high school, teaching them healthy nutrition habits and behaviors to avoid chronic diseases or how to protect their cell phone. Her priority is for young women to obtain scholarships to continue their university studies.

Family

She declares herself “proudly Panamanian” and does not hesitate to show off her country’s beautiful typical attire whenever the occasion arises, to showcase the richness of her culture. She frequently travels to the land where she was born, where she has many relatives, including her biological father and her grandmother.

Rosie enjoys cooking, spending time with her family, her husband Brandon, and her cat ‘Arya’. She loves having a “full house” and of course reading and writing.

“Talk to me or write to me, we offer you how to prevent or manage chronic diseases and I give you a free 15-minute consultation,” Rosie said.



Telephone: 980-209-0721

Instagram: sophrosyne_wellness

Facebook: Sophrosyne Wellness

Email: (email protected)

www.sophrosynewellness.com