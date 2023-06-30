Free gin, that’s what ladies with armpit hair get at Gents Festen. A tough stunt, but it doesn’t come off as sudden. More and more women are throwing away their razors. Even world stars like Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga grow out their armpit hair. is he in good health? Professor Chris Calevaert, popularly known as ‘Doctor Armpit’, has broken a big myth.

“Women with armpit hair and men with long beards get ten days of free Jenver at Gents Festen in our renovated drop room on Walter de Buckplein.” Knight Mayor Edmond Coquit announced the news. “We don’t want people to be clean shaven. By the mid-1980s, all women had armpit hair. Why isn’t it allowed now?”



People want to go back to basics and connect more with nature Professor Chris Calvert, better known as ‘Doctor Armpit’

An interesting question that coquette asks itself. Hair on women’s body has long been a taboo. more than a century. As early as 1905, the fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar wrote about the new sleeveless fashion of the time, in which razor and deodorant manufacturers saw a goldmine. Since then, he’s been bombarded with ads advising women to shave their armpits. Result: Smooth becomes the new sexy.

That’s changing now though, as more and more famous and ordinary women are raising their middle finger towards that ideal of beauty.

fltr: Actress Julia Roberts, singers Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus. ©Getty Images



Chris Calvert, aka ‘Doctor Armpit’ and bio-engineer at Ghent University, can explain this. “The climate revolution has inspired people to return to basics and connect more with nature. This translates into our consumption behavior as well. Today we love natural solutions and products. Growing out your armpit hair fits into that, because armpit hair is completely natural.

But nowadays armpit hair is not only a symbol of pure nature. Also for sex appeal. Just look at Calitta Fire. The Spanish-English influencer has been sharing pictures on social media in which she proudly shows off her armpit hair. She has thousands of fans on Instagram, video app TikTok and sex platform OnlyFans. In the latter, she shares the more spicy and exotic content of her body hair.

“I’m not surprised that some people find armpit hair sexy. “Armpit and pubic hair are symbols of fertility,” says Calevaert. “In addition, hair follicles contain certain hormones that can communicate non-verbally and determine when we whether someone finds it attractive or not.”

This is why you shouldn’t cut your armpit hair

According to Calevaert, therefore it is better not to shave. “Armpit hair is natural and important to our body. Like pubic hair, it protects areas where there is friction between two surfaces of the skin. Shaving your hair can cause irritation. Bacteria can also get into the armpits and cause unpleasant red bumps,” he cautions.



Armpit hair definitely won’t make you sweat or smell strong Professor Chris Calvert, better known as ‘Doctor Armpit’

One of the main reasons for shaving armpit hair is based on a myth. Many women think that armpit hair causes more sweating and makes the odor last longer. However, according to Calevaert, the effect of armpit hair on sweating is negligible.

©Getty Images/Thinkstock



“Armpit hair definitely won’t make you sweat or smell strong. Research has shown that armpit hair has very little odour, and there is no difference between people with or without underarm tufts,” explains Dr Armpit.

This is how you take care of your armpit hair. “If you sweat a lot this deodorant works well”

Contrary to popular belief, underarm hair doesn’t require much special care. Calevaert: “Like the hair on your head, you can wash your armpit hair with shampoo or soap. That way you dissolve the bacteria and wash them away.”



I also recommend probiotic deodorant for people who sweat regularly and heavily Professor Chris Calvert, better known as ‘Doctor Armpit’

You can also trim your armpit hair from time to time to avoid itchy underarms. You should do this only when the armpits are damp and it is best to apply balm after trimming. “For those who sweat regularly and heavily, I also recommend probiotic deodorant. It contains many good bacteria which actively remove the bad smell of sweat.

“I’m in the process of developing my own probiotic deodorant. It will be launched in the market later this year,” Calvaert concluded.

