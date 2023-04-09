Wonder | Meet the HQ that should inspire the series on Themyscira

Wonder Woman had no movie announced in chapter one of the DCU, however, the character’s universe will win a TV series, focused on the politics of Themyscira.

This is certainly one of the most curious projects among all announced, as it is not known what to expect.

However, there is a north, which is “Lost paradise“, a two-part story told by George Pérez and Phil Jimenezin Wonder Woman #168 It is #169which recently came out in Brazil in the collection of DC Comics graphic novels, published by Eaglemoss.

What is the history of HQ?

Playback/DC Comics

In HQ, Diana It is Hippolyta are estranged after several discussions about the queen leaving Themyscira, to be a version of Wonder Woman in the Justice Society of America.

Parallel to this, the Amazons of Themyscira and Bana-Mighdal start a friction after a mysterious attack happens in the eyes of Diana It is Donna Troywhile Artemis believes it was sabotaged during one of the works in the Egyptian city.

Themyscira believes that Bana-Mighdal carried out the attack, which is understood as a declaration of war, and Bana-Mighdal denies it, and even accuses Themyscira of having sabotaged the work of his aqueduct.

Thus, a great and catastrophic civil war begins between the Amazons, which only ends when Hippolyta It is Diana dissolve the royal family, giving up the titles of queen and princess of Themyscira.

Who are the Amazons of Bana-Mighdal?

Playback/DC Comics

bana-mighdal is a fictional city located in Egypt, which is fully occupied by a tribe of Amazons.

The city was hidden for millennia, escaping detection by Themyscira.

Unlike the inhabitants of Paradise Island, the Amazons of bana-mighdal they are not opposed to the use of technology, nor to trade with the outside world.

Therefore, when they go to war, they use guns, helicopters, tanks, while the warriors of Themyscira opt for bows and arrows, swords, shields and horses.

The great highlight among the Amazons of bana-mighdal stays for Artemiswho is seen as a leader.

There is a considerable chance of Artemis to be one of the villains of the DC Studios series.

How can she be explored in a TV series?

Playback/DC Comics

It’s curious to see two issues of comics, totaling approximately 40 pages, inspiring an entire season of TV series. However, many concepts developed in “Lost paradise“, make this possible.

Forget the story that the HQ tells, because it is very difficult for it to be adapted literally. The focus is fixed on the complexity of the Amazons’ world, which contrary to what the Amazon films Wonder Woman suggest, are not just a group of female warriors living in harmony on an island.

There are conflicts of interest, territory, and even ideology.

Soon, the HQ can inspire the production of not just one, but several seasons of the series, given the size of the complexity that exists in the world of the Amazons.

In addition, it will be an excellent opportunity to enrich the backstory of the Wonder Womanshowing why she is such a skilled and intelligent warrior, just like her mother, Hippolytawho may be the protagonist of the series.

Also read about Paradise Lost

One “Game of Thrones story” about the genesis and “the political intrigue behind an all-female society”, paradise lost takes place on Themyscira, home of the Amazons and birthplace of Wonder Woman.

“How did this happen? What is the origin of an Island with only warriors? What are the truths, both beautiful and complicated, behind all of this?” He said James Gunn.

The drama series takes place before the events of Wonder Woman 2017 and 2020’s Wonder Woman 1984, which followed Diana (Gal Gadot) on her journey to “The World of Men”.