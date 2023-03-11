Wonder Woman is CONFIRMED in “Shazam 2” in new commercial for the film

Yes, now it’s official: She’s back! After months of speculation and rumors, which began in December 2021, as we reported here on POPline portal At the time, the participation of Wonder Woman in Gal Gadot it is confirmed in “Shazam! Gods Fury“, from the A.D. After a trailer revealed part of the superheroine’s costume last month, a new TV spot for the film showed the character in full, facing the cameras! The video is already available on social networks, just take a look (or not, in case you want to avoid spoilers):

YESS New TV Spot revealed the greatest heroine of all time in #Shazam2: Fury Of The Gods pic.twitter.com/wowH0dmCy5 — DCVERSE (@DCverse1) March 11, 2023

Based on other promotional materials for the film already released, the presence of the Amazon Princess in “Shazam! Gods Fury” will be great importance to the plotand not just a ‘fan service‘; that is, something to please the fans. It is worth remembering that she is the daughter of Zeus, so she has a connection with the superhero; since her powers come from six Greek gods.

A few moments after the commercial aired on American television, the director David F. Sandberg commented on the matter on Twitter. “Well, there are some big Shazam spoilers out there right now. If you want to cool off, maybe don’t go online or watch TV with ads… Good advice in general actually“, he wrote.

However, some followers responded to the message saying that they were now more interested in going to the cinema to see the feature. The filmmaker then declared: “I’m happy if I convince people to see the movie. But of course it’s less ideal for people who would watch it anyway if they happen to see spoilers..”

I’m happy if it convinces people to see the movie. But it’s of course less ideal for people who were going to see it anyway if they happen to see spoilers. https://t.co/tjHnb7C3rl —David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) March 11, 2023

“Shazam! Gods Fury” opens in theaters in March 16th. Tickets are now on sale!

About “Shazam! Gods Fury”

“Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his orphaned friends, residents of the same temporary home, are still learning to reconcile teenage life with their adult superhero alter egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient goddesses, arrive on Earth in search of the magic that was stolen from them long ago, Billy – aka Shazam – and his family are forced into a risky battle for their superpowers, their lives and for the fate of the planet.“

under the direction of David F. Sandbergwhich helmed the first film, the sequel to the acclaimed 2019 feature film features Zachary Levi like Shazam; Asher Angel as Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody as the superhero Freddy; Ross Butler as the superhero Eugene; Meagan Good as the superheroine Darla; DJ Cotrona as the superhero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez; It is Djimon Hounsou as Wizard Shazam. Actresses complete the cast. Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu It is Helen Mirren.