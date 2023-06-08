Workout Stacking and Why You Want to Try It

Now that summer is coming, you naturally want to look good in your swimsuit. Although the step towards the gym can be huge. Fortunately, there is the event workout stackSo that you too start exercising without motivation!

Where did it originate from?

The new concept originated with none other than Kourtney Kardashian, who has her own lifestyle website, Push. But what exactly does workout stacking mean and why is the Kardashian scion so excited about it? We checked it for you.

workout stacking

Research has proven that less exercise yields better results. Yes, believe it or not, And that’s why the phenomenon of workout stacking has emerged.

The concept is very simple. You do all kinds of small exercises together, creating your own personal workout. And it’s immediately a win-win situation, because short workouts are ideal if you have no motivation and work much more effectively. Besides, it is definitely highly motivating if you successfully complete the workout. And no, you don’t need to go to the gym every day: an online workout via YouTube is sufficient for this concept. Go for it Therefore

