World Brain Week – Health and Wellbeing

World Brain Week is celebrated every year in the month of March to raise awareness among the world’s population about the importance of brain health. This is a great campaign that aims to promote support for brain science and its impact on our daily lives, as well as spread the benefits of neuroscience research. AIM found that World Brain Week will be celebrated from 11 to 17 March in 2024.

This date was created in 1996 by the organizations Dana Alliance for Brain Initiatives (DANAI) and European Dana Alliance for the Brain (EDAB).

How was World Brain Week created?

In 1996, the organization Dana Alliance for Brain Initiatives began celebrating this World Week in the United States, with the participation of approximately 160 professional organizations. The main topic was research, treatment and prevention of brain diseases.

It currently has approximately 7,300 members in 120 countries, made up of professional organizations and associations, universities, hospitals, government agencies and schools.

Brain: a main organ

The brain is a complex organ that centralizes the activity of the nervous system, located in the anterior and upper part of the cranial cavity. It is part of the central nervous system (CNS). It is composed of millions of neurons that allow the regulation of all functions of the brain, body and mind:

It controls vital functions like breathing, blood pressure and temperature.

It controls higher cognitive functions like memory, perception and learning.

Implements the ability to think, feel, and reason.

It receives and processes information received from the senses.

Control body movements.

Controls our behavior and emotions.

How is this World Week celebrated?

In celebration of World Brain Week, very interesting and entertaining personal and virtual activities are organized for audiences of all ages, which help to understand the function and importance of the brain: brain fairs, practical activities, games, experiments and Exhibitions, etc. Other incidents.

On the other hand, talks, symposia and conferences are organized by medical experts and researchers about neuroscience and mental health, among other relevant topics related to the brain.