‘World Nutella Day’ returns, a celebration for lovers of the famous hazelnut spread – BrandStudio

under the motto ‘Spread with a smile Nutella®‘, Ferrero Puerto Rico announces celebration World Nutella® Day Next 5th February.

With a series of innovative programs including several days of celebrations and activities and a new social responsibility initiative, the company seeks to highlight the allure of Nutella®. Similarly, it will invite fans to share their love for the famous hazelnut spread.

“He world nutella day It is a celebration of the love that generations have had for Nutella. This year, we want to go beyond just enjoying Nutella; we want ours fan Feel inspired to create, share and most importantly bring positive change to the community. Nutella not only evokes joyful memories, but it also has the power to bring people together,” said Natasha Llaneras, Nutella brand manager in Puerto Rico.

This year, Nutella lovers in Puerto Rico will be able to participate in a special contest where winners will enjoy one of five unique experiences. Nutella Dome, an airbnb type glamping At Isabella, personalized with all the elements of the brand. They will also be able to win one of sixty baskets of Nutella products, including the classic Nutella cream and all its formats.

To participate, fan All they have to do is upload a photo depicting how they enjoy their moments with Nutella on the social networks of Nutella Puerto Rico, tagging @Nutellapr and using hashtags #spreadsmiles, For more information, you can access Nutellapr.com.

As part of the festival, a mini mobile kitchen will travel through the streets and various locations in the metropolitan area and offer people the opportunity to create their own recipes with Nutella and participate in the competition. The routes will be announced on the brand’s social networks.

This year, in an effort to reach out to communities, world nutella day In Puerto Rico, it will, for the first time, include a corporate social responsibility component, focused on providing breakfast and happiness to those most in need. According to the brand, this will be the beginning of a broader project that will expand to other communities and reach many more people over the rest of the year.

according to the company world nutella day It began to be celebrated in 2007 after American blogger, Sarah Rosso, who is also a Nutella lover, created a social network for fans of the hazelnut spread to express her enthusiasm for the product and share photos, experiences and new recipes. A movement was carried out through. In 2015, Rosso moved the festival to world nutella day Ferrero, to ensure the continuity of the event. That same year, Puerto Rico joined the festival. world nutella day,

an inspiring story

Since its creation by Michele Ferrero in Italy in 1964, Nutella has become much more than a spread of hazelnuts and cocoa: it has turned into a global cultural icon. Inspired by a recipe developed in 1946 by Pietro Ferrero, founder of the Ferrero Company, Nutella began as a simple solution during a time of cocoa shortages after World War II. Pietro, a pastry chef from Piedmont, Italy, created a sweet paste made from hazelnuts, sugar and a small amount of cocoa called “Giantuvote”. This paste, which was initially solid and could be cut into slices, over time transformed into the cream we know today as Nutella.

