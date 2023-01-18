‘World of Warcraft’ and more Activision Blizzard titles will no longer be available in several countries

USA.- games like world of warcraft Y Overwatch 2 soon they won’t be able to play in Chinagiven that Activision Blizzard has stated that NetEase has turned down an offer to extend its publishing deal, which means several titles won’t be playable in the coming week.

Chinese Blizzard said in a statement via Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, which the company contacted NetEase in early January. The hope was to extend their current agreement with the publisher by six months, allowing gamers in the country to continue playing titles from Activision Blizzard while the company was looking for a new partner. However, Blizzard China claimed that NetEase rejected the offer, stating:

It is a pity that NetEase is not willing to extend our game services for another six months based on existing terms while we search for a new partner.

As a result, several games will no longer be played in the country from January 23, including Overwatch 2, World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Warcraft III: Reforged, StarCraft, Diablo III Y Heroes of the Storm. Devil: Immortal is published under a separate agreement and will not be affected.

News of this split was first announced in November 2022, with the president CEO from NetEase, William Ding, saying at the time that the company had “made every effort and tried our best to negotiate with Activision Blizzard”, however the pair were unable to reach an agreement. On the other hand, Activision Blizzard said an agreement could not be reached that was “consistent with Blizzard’s operating principles and commitments to players and employees.”

With the end of this 14-year deal, it will no doubt hit Activision Blizzard’s profits and ultimately see one of the biggest gaming markets lose these titles due to these companies’ differences. Activision Blizzard is currently looking for an alternate partner in China, but given the time frame, it’s unlikely it will find one before the current deal expires next week.

