World’s largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, arrives in Miami

The boat offers six slides and the largest pool at sea. (Royal Caribbean/Youtube)

Wednesday morning, January 10 ‘Symbol of the Sea’company related Royal Caribbean and recognized as world’s largest cruise shipdocked in port of miamiWhich marks the beginning of its inaugural season.

The company’s headquarters in Miami highlights this opening as one of the Major maritime events of 2024, There is one ship listed in this release ‘Category 6’which is included The largest water park on the high seas, Six slides, the largest pool in the history of cruise ships And 40 innovative concepts that transform the gastronomic experience.

build in finland in that process spanning 900 daysCrossing this immense size of ocean has been presented as a major episode in the industry. ‘Wonder of the Sea’, with 20 covers and a capacity of approximately 10 thousand people Between crew and passengers. Well this is the first boat ‘icon class’ Of the company’s tours.

With 20 decks and a capacity of approximately 10,000 people, the new cruise ship sets a record in the maritime industry. (Royal Caribbean International via The New York Times)

it will officially take off 27 January 2024 Will cruise to and from the Port of Miami 7 nights in the Eastern and Western CaribbeanWith stops on the private island CocoCay in the Bahamas, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

Celebration of this achievement will not be limited to water; cruise line determined A Party at the Perez Art Museum With the aim of giving its employees the opportunity to know up close the greatness of this new ship on land.

It is 48.5 meters wide, 365 meters long (the length of the ship is measured from the foremast to the aft part of the hull) and has a capacity of 7,514 passengers and 2,350 crew members.

Weighing 250,800 tons, construction involved an investment of approximately US$2 billion.

Royal Caribbean introduces its first ship powered by liquefied natural gas and fuel cell technology

What is this ship made of? Eight neighborhoods both day and nightThe five of them are a novelty for those who frequently take Royal Caribbean cruises.

These districts hold many records on the board, such as the title of The largest water park at sea (Category 6), the The largest pool in the history of cruise ships (Royal Bay Pool) and Innovative infinity pool suspended in the sea, In total, the ship has seven swimming pools.

The diversity is also reflected in the accommodation options, which include 28 types of cabinsSome include those designed for Families of three, four and five members. from them, Ultimate Family TownhouseDistributed over three floors, it resembles a floating villa with its white fence and its own mailbox.

It also marks progress in terms of cruise sustainability as it is the company’s first ship. Powered by fuel cell technology and powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) is recognized as More environmentally friendly marine fuel.