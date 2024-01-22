Would Hector Neris or Aroldis Chapman fit into any NY bullpen?

Both the Mets and Yankees are targeting some of the best relievers still available on the free market. Here’s a chance they’ll end up at one of the New York clubs.
As SNY Channel’s Andy Martino reported on Monday, both teams have begun talks with Dominican Hector Nereis. Neris, 34, posted a 1.71 ERA with 77 strikeouts in 71 appearances for the Astros last season. Martino indicates that Neris is clearly better suited to sign with the Bombers.
The Mets have also expressed interest in a pair of standout relievers: Cuban Aroldis Chapman and Adam Ottavino.
Flamethrower Chapman had a 3.09 earned run average with 103 strikeouts in 61 appearances for the Royals and Rangers in 2023, and appeared in nine postseason games with a 2.25 ERA during Texas’ march to the World Series title.
However, Martino says the 35-year-old left-hander would be a better fit for another team rather than the Mets. Instead, the reporter points to Ottavino as a more likely option to remain in Queens, where he has started the last two campaigns. The 38-year-old right-hander recorded a 3.21 earned run average with 62 strikeouts in 66 games for the Mets in 2023.
