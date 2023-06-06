Wouter van der Goes compares Harry Styles to David Bowie

05 June 2023

One of the biggest pop stars in the world is currently in the Netherlands. For three days, Harry Styles stands in front of a frenzied crowd at a sold-out Johan Cruijff Arena. What makes the British style icon so incredibly popular? We talk about it with radio DJ Wouter van der Goes and Vogue editor-in-chief Yeliz Çiçek.

Fans standing in front of the gates, a stadium that sings along First note and fashion magazines coming for him: Harry scheduled tribeGiles is slowly becoming one of Earth’s greats. This week he turned the Johan Cruyff Arena upside down three times and radio DJ Wouter van der Goes was impressed. “It’s a singer, it’s an actor, it’s an artist, it’s a songwriter, it’s an entertainer and we finally get to know him a little better now that he’s in the Netherlands.”

unique style

According to van der Goes, Harry Styles stands above other artists because of his unique style. “He wakes up in the morning and thinks today I am wearing a dress. And we seem to be okay with that. Comparisons are made with David Bowie. Put on makeup, walk in heels. Everything is possible and we accept that from him. He also doesn’t do this because he wants to put himself down for a while. That’s how the man is.”

To be able to show videos from YouTube, social media links must be accepted. cookie settings

Watch the full conversation about Harry Styles here.