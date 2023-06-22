Wow! New details emerge about third season of ‘Bridgerton’

It won’t come as a huge surprise to many followers that Joey and Megan are now making their relationship official. They have been regularly sharing pictures of each other on social media lately and even holidaying together in Egypt.

The two met during the recording of ‘Ex on the Beach: Double Dutch’. When Joey is sent home – as shown in the series finale – Megan follows him. They started dating right away, but haven’t gotten into a relationship yet. In reality, Megan left Joey for Dennis Russo, leading to their engagement after a few weeks.

But that relationship turned out to be short-lived. Megan kept in touch with Joey and eventually ended up with him again. “We kind of took it easy because everything happened so quickly. We spent a lot of time together,” Megan says of the time after ‘Ex on the Beach: Double Dutch’ in conversation with Rummag. “A lot of things happened and I wasn’t thinking clearly. We got a break then, it’s really my fault.

She eloped with Dennis, even though she said she immediately knew it wouldn’t work out with him. “I knew he wasn’t the one for me but he didn’t have a place to sleep. So I had to take him home with me. Olivia (his ex) kicked him out. In Dubai I finally said I’d rather go to that. I miss Joey.