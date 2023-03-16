Wrapped in a towel after a shower, Jennifer Lopez wears a necklace with the name of Ben Affleck; video | News

Jennifer Lopez put the necklace that she had made with the name of Ben Affleck to play, this Wednesday (15), to make a video on her Instagram. The 53-year-old singer and actress appeared wrapped only in a towel, warning that she had just gotten out of the shower. On her neck, she had the jewel in gold, written “BEN” in capital letters, and with a heart pendant also in gold.

The hit artist like Once Againwho married the 51-year-old actor in two ceremonies in 2022, took the opportunity to promote her skincare line, warning that she had been busy and a little too lazy to take care of herself.

Jennifer Lopez wears a necklace with her husband’s name, Ben, while doing skincare

Jen and Ben dated from 2002 to 2004, getting engaged. The two resumed their romance in 2021. In the nearly two decades apart, they got married and had children with other people – she has 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with the singer marc anthonyand he has daughters Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with Jennifer Garner.

