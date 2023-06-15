Wreckage of missing British submarine discovered in Greece

The wreckage of the British submarine HMS Triumph, which mysteriously disappeared during a mission in Greece in 1942, has been discovered in the Aegean Sea. Greek news agency Ana has given this information.

The Triumph flew about twenty combat missions between 1939 and 1942. The submarine began her mission in March 1941 off the coast of the Dodecanese in the Aegean Sea, the archipelago then occupied by Italy. She destroyed several enemy ships, including the Italian submarine Salpa. The 84-metre submarine had to do with “the resistance to the then Nazi occupation of Greece” and “the British secret services”, according to Greek diver Kostas Thoktaridis, who has been searching for the submarine since 1998.

But on January 23, 1942, during her 21st mission in the Aegean Sea, the British Navy reported that Triumph was “presumed missing”. 64 crew members died in the shipwreck. There are several versions of the cause of the shipwreck, including a mine strike, the capture of the boat by German forces in collaboration with Italian agents, or an explosion in the bow of the boat.

The wreckage was found “at a depth of 203 metres” and “ten kilometers from the coast”. Thoktaridis said, “It was the hardest and most expensive job of my life.”