Write For Us | High Traffic Website

PlayCrazyGame welcomes you. We are a rapidly growing Google News Publisher website, having 500k+ users per month from mostly Google Search, Google News, Top Stories, and Google Discover. All traffic on our website comes organically.

I hope you are looking for an article submission on PlayCrazyGame.com. If yes, then you are in the right place and we are happy to inform you that we are now accepting articles from our readers.

How Can You Become a PlayCrazyGame.com Contributor?

To become a regular contributor at PlayCrazyGame.com, here are some important tips that will help you get your writing material accepted and published.

Go through the Blog’s homepage and check out some pages to understand the type of content we publish here . Try writing engaging content.

. Try writing engaging content. Content quality is the first important factor here. Write content that is entirely focused on quality and is plagiarism-free.

Here Are a Few of the Categories That We Accept Articles from:

Bollywood, Hollywood, humor, and celebrities News. TV Shows. Education. Sports. Travel. Health. Lifestyle. Digital Marketing. Technology. Events.

You Must Remember a Few Points Before Submitting Your Guest Post:

Content Quality : The article should be a minimum of 700 words and cover the topic in detail. We take quality as one of the primary considerations in accepting guest posts. To ensure your article gets published, write a very original piece. Don’t ever try to use rewriter tools.

: The article should be a and cover the topic in detail. We take quality as one of the primary considerations in accepting guest posts. To ensure your article gets published, Credit: We respect individual work, and if your idea is derivative of someone else’s work, feel free to mention it in credit. The same goes for the images that you use with your post.

We respect and if your idea is derivative of someone else’s work, feel free to mention it in credit. The same goes for the images that you use with your post. You may embed Videos , Infographics , Images , and GIFs in the post. Images, infographics, and videos help a lot to get the audience engaged.

, , , and in the post. Images, infographics, and videos help a lot to get the audience engaged. Self-promotion: We allow genuine contributions and don’t allow too many backlinks or anything of that sort. Only one DoFollow link is allowed on your blog/website.

We allow genuine contributions and don’t allow too many backlinks or anything of that sort. Only one DoFollow link is allowed on your blog/website. Copyright: We respect contributors’ work. In the event that we notice that your content is copied from somewhere else, your content will be rejected. If you publish the same content somewhere else after submission to PlayCrazyGame.com, your content from our Blog will be deleted, and you will get an instant ban.

How to Submit Guest Posts to PlayCrazyGame.com

To submit the guest post, you have to send an article Word file, a featured image, and other relevant images to zishan24g@gmail.com.

If the content is approved, it will be published within 24 hours after submission, and you will be informed via email.

For any further queries, email us at zishan24g@gmail.com.