Wronged? See Great Actors Who Never Won an Oscar

In the last edition of the award, shown on Sunday (03/12), Jamie Lee Curtis won her first Oscar for “Everything in Every Place at the Same Time” having been nominated only once in her entire career!
With that in mind, Flipar prepared a list of only great Hollywood actors who never won an Oscar to call their own. Check out!
Glenn Close: When talking about an actor or actress who has never won an Oscar, perhaps the most mentioned name is actress Glenn Close.
She has been nominated no less than eight times! His first nomination was for “The World According to Garp”, from 1982. The last one was for the film “Once Upon a Time, a Dream”, from 2020. The long-awaited victory did not come until now…
Amy Adams: Another actress that is very remembered when it comes to “hit the bar” is Amy Adams.
Well known for her role as Lois Lane in recent DC films, she has been nominated for an Oscar six times, but has never won. The most recent of which was for her role in the 2018 film “Vice”.
Willem Dafoe: The actor who lived the classic villain Green Goblin in the first Spider-Man films has already been nominated for an Oscar four times and left empty-handed in all of them.
Willem’s last nomination was for the film “At Eternity’s Gate” (2018).
Bradley Cooper: Also nominated four times — but never won — is American actor Bradley Cooper.
The actor’s last nomination came for the role of musician Jack in “A Star Is Born (2018), but Bradley had already been nominated for “American Sniper” (2014), “American Hustle” (2013) and “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012).
Michelle Williams: The actress’s nomination for “The Fabelmans” in 2023 was the fifth of her career. Michelle has been chasing a statuette since 2006, when she was first nominated for “Brokeback Mountain.”
Tom Cruise: One of the greatest action stars of all time, Tom Cruise has already lived his most dramatic time in cinemas. He’s even been nominated, but he hasn’t won his Oscar yet.
There were three nominations in total: one for “Born on the 4th of July” (1989), another for “Jerry Maguire – A Grande Virada” (1996) and the last one for “Magnólia” (1999).
Michelle Pfeiffer: The actress is also among the great names in the history of cinema that have not yet been consecrated with an Oscar.
The eternal “Catwoman” was nominated twice as Best Actress for the films “Susie and the Baker Boys” (1989) and “The Barriers of Love” (1991), and once as Best Supporting Actress for “Dangerous Liaisons” (1988). ).
Johnny Depp: Another giant name in the film industry is Johnny Depp. The eternal Jack Sparrow was nominated three times for an Oscar, the first of which was precisely for the film “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”.
Clint Eastwood: Considered practically a living legend of cinema, Clint Eastwood became very famous for his roles in the classic westerns. The actor was nominated twice: once for “Unforgiven” (1992) and another for “Million Dollar Baby” (2004).
A curiosity is that the star has already won two statuettes, but not in the actor category. It turns out that Clint also directed “Unforgiven” and “Million Dollar Baby” and won Best Director in both.
Edward Norton: The actor has been nominated three times and has not won. The first chance was for “The Two Faces of a Crime” (1996). The second came for the great role in “The Other American Story” (1998) and, finally, Norton competed in 2015, for “Birdman”.
Mel Gibson: Not only has the actor never won an Oscar, he hasn’t even been nominated for one. So it is. Not even the star’s most acclaimed role, in the classic “Braveheart” (1995), was enough to earn a nomination.
Matt Damon: Another one who was nominated three times but never got a taste of victory. Matt Damon was nominated for “Good Will Hunting” (1997), “Invictus” (2009) and “The Martian” (2015).
Saoirse Ronan: At just 29 years old, the American actress has already accumulated four Oscar nominations. Since 2016 alone, there have been three: for “Brooklyn” (2015), “Lady Bird: A Time to Fly” (2017) and “Little Women” (2019).
