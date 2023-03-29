Wunder reveals the reason why he lost ownership in Fnatic

He Winter Split 2023 of Fnatic in the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) was an absolute disaster. After being penultimate and without the possibility of fighting to enter the group stage, the European team considered making changes for the spring season. And boy did they do. Both the role of support such as toplaner received new players, thus highlighting the departure of Rúben Barbosa «rhuckz» and Martin Hansen «wunder«.

We already know that the Danish player has always liked to give his opinion on everything that surrounds him, especially at a competitive level. And during the last hours he went through the Christian Rivera channel «IWillDominate«. During the broadcast, Wunder highlighted the reasons that led Fnatic to replace him for this season. Spring Season 2023. What he made clear is that the team was doing tryouts to different players and, in his opinion, the squad was much worse than the winter one.

Wunder confesses the reasons why he was replaced in Fnatic

«After the Winter Split, Fnatic wanted to do different tests. However, the roster they proposed did not give me much hope. There’s not much point in trying out for a team you really don’t want to play for. No one joins tryouts for a team they don’t want to compete on.«. With these words, Wunder made clear part of what happened in that Fnatic.

He toplaner He confessed that they wanted to train with Óscar Muñoz Jiménez “Oscarinin” and he did not want to do it. «They just chose Oscar“, he revealed. Thus, both Oscarinin himself and Henk Reijenga “Advienne” made the leap from the academy of the British organization to the first team.

At the moment Fnatic seems to have had a good run. Despite the bad start during the first week, in the last three games they have achieved two victories, thus adding a 2-4 run and drawing with Team Heretics, EXCEL Esports and MAD Lions. It remains to wait to see if this Week 2 has been a mere mirage or they finally manage to make that leap in quality that allows them to access the group stage and leave that experience in the past. Winter Split 2023 so negative.

More in our section LoL News.