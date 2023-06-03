WWDC23 gets you ready with this Apple Music playlist





WWDC 2023 begins on June 5 with a keynote and we look forward to some great music as we wait for the show to begin. Now Apple Music has shared a playlist with Music that we will definitely listen to.

The playlist, titled WWDC 23 Power Up, features 25 songs from the likes of Miley Cyrus, the Jonas Brothers and Ed Sheeran. Nice and generous.

Apple is already getting you in the WWDC mood

Apple Music listeners can now get in the mood for the big day of Apple’s software and hardware unveilings at WWDC while they wait for that day to come.

WWDC is always an important part of the annual Apple calendar, but this year it’s been taken to the next level. After years (centuries we think) of rumors, we expect Apple to announce the Reality Pro AR/VR headset. Is this $3,000 headset the next big thing or a rare hardware failure for the iPhone maker? The latter would not be the first time. (Pippin?)

Apart from the headset, Apple is going to announce the biggest MacBook Air ever. The 15-inch MacBook Air is likely to be powered by the M2 Apple silicon, while there are also rumors that Apple is finally saying goodbye to Intel on behalf of the Mac Pro.

exciting. We’ll see: But here’s a playlist that will cheer you up in the run-up.

New Updates for Your iOS

On the software front, iOS 17 is certainly playing a big role during WWDC. But iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and tvOS 17 will also make their debut during WWDC. The watchOS 10 update for the Apple Watch is expected to be the biggest in years, with new widgets as per previous leaks.

So your watch might just get smarter.

just wait for your apple hardware and update

Unlike the Realme Pro headset, none of these software will be released immediately. Instead, it’s likely to be released in September or October alongside new Apple Watch and iPhone hardware.

By the way, you can watch the WWDC 2023 opening keynote online on Monday, June 5 at 7:00PM ET, and we’ll cover all the details right here. Are you also looking forward to it?

WWDC 2023 looks to be home base for these new Apple products