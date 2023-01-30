WWE Superstar Zelina Vega Revealed As Street Fighter 6 Commentator And Steps Out To Ring In Juri Cosplay

Wow, there were surprises for the gamers who watched the Royal Rumble 2023, after Cody Rhodes’ victory in the men’s royal battle we could see an important announcement for Street Fighter 6 wwe related.

Zelina Vega, WWE superstar, will be one of the narrators of street fighter 6and not only that, the fighter took the opportunity to reach the real battle with a cosplay of Juri, a character who debuted several years ago in Street Fighter IV.

Zelina Vega with the Juri fit AND Zelina is gonna be a commentator in Street Fighter 6 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/BDQGab7NS9 —Big Boss (@LordBalvin) January 29, 2023

Within the Royal Rumble broadcast, the commentators took the opportunity to remember that the pre-sale of the game is active, and we were also able to see the (controversial) logo of Street Fighter 6 all over the stage. Without a doubt, great content sponsored by Capcom.

ZELINA VEGA THE STREET FIGHTER QUEEN YOU CAN’T TELL ME SHIT #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/nj8RvQXLzk — ‍𓆩 ルシファー ⊰ 神自身。☙ 🌔𓆪 (@RebornInHell) January 29, 2023

Speaking of Capcom, let’s remember that the Japanese company revealed Street Fighter 6 will have real-time narration with the voices of casters professionals as Aru Jeremy “Vicious” Lopez. It is in this space where the WWE fighter Zelina Vega will participate, at least in the English version.

Zelina Vega the queen of cosplay in WWE

Zelina Vega is not one of the usual champions in WWE, but she is a huge fan of anime and video games, so the cosplay It has become a personal flag that has been given to him by thousands of fans on social networks.

Before your cosplay Jury’s Street Fighter 6, Zelina Vega has paid tribute to Naruto, Mortal Kombat and other iconic characters at various WWE functions. Unfortunately Lacey Evans ended up eliminating Zelina Vega, with everything and her cosplay from Juri.

Street Fighter 6 It will arrive on June 2 on Xbox Series X / S, PS4, PS5 and PC.